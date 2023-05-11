Coloplast A/S : H1 2022/23 roadshow presentation

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including forecasts of sales and earnings performance, are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The forward-looking statements are based on Coloplast's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and based on the information available to Coloplast at this time.
Heavy fluctuations in the exchange rates of important currencies, significant changes in the healthcare sector or major changes in the world economy may impact Coloplast's possibilities of achieving the long-term objectives set as well as for fulfilling expectations and may affect the company's financial outcomes.
Solid 8% organic growth and 28% EBIT margin1 in Q2. FY 2022/23 guidance narrowed: ~8% organic growth and 28-29% EBIT margin1
REVENUE GROWTH
Q2 2022/23 highlights
Reported revenue (mDKK)
Organic growth
Reported growth
+10%
+14%
+8%
+8%
5,502
6,061
10,671
12,166
Q2 21/22
Q2 22/23
H1 21/22
H1 22/23
EBIT
EBIT (DKKm)1
Reported EBIT margin1
31
31
28
28
1,686
1,671
3,335
3,445
Q2 21/22
Q2 22/23
H1 21/22
H1 22/23
Organic growth of 8% and reported growth in DKK of 10%
Continued good momentum in Chronic Care (6% organic growth in both Ostomy and Continence Care) across regions ex. China, which detracted from growth in Ostomy Care due to COVID-19. Towards the end of Q2, hospital access and procedural volumes in China improved. Growth in Continence Care continued to be impacted by backorders in Collecting Devices
Voice & Respiratory Care organic growth of 9% (2 months) with solid growth in Laryngectomy and Tracheostomy
Strong double-digit growth and solid momentum in Wound Care and Interventional Urology (12% and 17% respectively), both including some benefit from a lower baseline last year
EBIT1 was DKK 1,671 million, down 1% from last year. The EBIT margin1 was 28%, against 31% last year, reflecting input cost inflation, increased level of commercial activity, and amortisation costs. Neutral impact from currencies in Q2
ROIC after tax before special items of 19% in H1 22/23, against 25% last year, due to the Atos Medical acquisition
FCF was DKK 795 million in H1 22/23, a 13% decrease from last year (ex. acquisitions), impacted by a decline in cash flow from operating activities, mainly due to an increase in net working capital and higher income tax paid. Net working capital for FY 2022/23 is still expected around 24%
Half year interim dividend of DKK 5.00 per share
FY 2022/23 financial guidance
Organic revenue growth now expected around 8%, from previously 7-8%. Reported growth in DKK now expected at 8-9%, from previously 9-10%, due to negative impact from currencies of around -2%-points (previously expected around -1%-point). Atos Medical acquired growth contribution of 3%-points unchanged (4 months)
Consequently, the reported EBIT margin before special items1 is now expected at 28-29%, from previously 28- 30%. The EBIT margin guidance continues to assume impact from increasing input costs
CAPEX still expected at around DKK 1.4bn. Effective tax rate still expected around 21%
Before special items. Special items of DKK 20 million in Q2 2022/23 related to Atos Medical integration costs. FY 22/23 special items expected~DKK 50 million for the Atos Medical
integration. Special items of DKK 381 million in Q2 2021/22; DKK 300 million related to Mesh litigation provisions and DKK 81 million related to the Atos Medical acquisition
Strategic highlights from Strive25 - Sustainable growth leadership
Growth
US Chronic Care
Strong performance in the US Ostomy Care business, where Coloplast continues to advance its competitive position
Premier Inc. has renewed Coloplast's group purchasing agreement. The contract, which is multi-source, took effect on April 1, 2023, and is effective for three years
China reopening
Coloplast is closely monitoring the market development in China and views the reopening as encouraging for the business on a mid- to long-term horizon
China remains a key strategic market for Coloplast and an important contributor to Coloplast's organic growth ambition in the Strive25 period
Sustainability
Improving products and packaging
Production waste recycling was 74% in H1 2022/23, up 10%-p from H1 2021/22. The solid progress reflects a continued scale up of the recycling partnership in Hungary
Reducing emissions
Scope 1 and 2 emissions were reduced by 15% in H1 2022/23 vs. the base year 2018/19, positively impacted by the installation of electric heat pumps and electric equipment at production sites in Hungary and China in an effort to phase out natural gas
Responsible operations - employee engagement
Employee engagement score of 8.1, ahead of the healthcare industry benchmark of 7.6
Innovation
Chronic Care - Clinical Performance Programme
Luja™, the new male intermittent catheter with a Micro-hole Zone Technology, has been launched in four markets, with positive initial feedback. The launch is progressing well, and the product is expected to be available in key markets over the next 9 months
The results of the first pivotal clinical study have been published, showing a significant improvement in bladder emptying with Luja, compared to a competitor catheter*
Heylo™, the new digital leakage platform, is in pilot launch in Germany and the UK and has been well-received by users. The clinical studies are on track and the product is expected to launch in 2023
Operational efficiency
Global Operations Plan (GOP) 5 - Automation programme
Due to delays from longer component lead times, the timeline of the GOP5 automation programme is now extended into Q1 2023/24, from previously end of FY 2022/23
The ambition to release around 1,000 FTEs is unchanged
Global Business Support and IT landscape
Positive scale effect driven by further utilization of Business Centre and IT infrastructure.
The integration of Atos Medical IT and finance infrastructure is progressing well - IT infrastructure integration will be finalized in May
Coloplast remains on track to deliver estimated run-rate operational synergies of up to DKK 100 million, with full impact from FY 2023/24
Luja is a medical device for which CE-mark has been affixed. Product availability is subject to regulatory process of individual countries and is not guaranteed.