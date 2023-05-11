Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Coloplast A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLO B   DK0060448595

COLOPLAST A/S

(COLO B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:54 2023-05-10 am EDT
974.20 DKK   +0.85%
02:05aColoplast A/s : H1 2022/23 roadshow presentation
PU
01:58aColoplast Posts Higher Fiscal H1 Profit, Revenue
MT
01:32aColoplast A/S - Announcement no. 02/2023 - Interim Financial Report, H1 2022/23
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coloplast A/S : H1 2022/23 roadshow presentation

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roadshow presentation

H1 2022/23

Kjell,

Denmark

Making life easier

STRIVE25: SUSTAINABLE GROWTH LEADERSHIP

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including forecasts of sales and earnings performance, are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The forward-looking statements are based on Coloplast's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and based on the information available to Coloplast at this time.

Heavy fluctuations in the exchange rates of important currencies, significant changes in the healthcare sector or major changes in the world economy may impact Coloplast's possibilities of achieving the long-term objectives set as well as for fulfilling expectations and may affect the company's financial outcomes.

2

Solid 8% organic growth and 28% EBIT margin1 in Q2. FY 2022/23 guidance narrowed: ~8% organic growth and 28-29% EBIT margin1

REVENUE GROWTH

Q2 2022/23 highlights

Reported revenue (mDKK)

Organic growth

Reported growth

+10%

+14%

+8%

+8%

5,502

6,061

10,671

12,166

Q2 21/22

Q2 22/23

H1 21/22

H1 22/23

EBIT

EBIT (DKKm)1

Reported EBIT margin1

31

31

28

28

1,686

1,671

3,335

3,445

Q2 21/22

Q2 22/23

H1 21/22

H1 22/23

  • Organic growth of 8% and reported growth in DKK of 10%
  • Continued good momentum in Chronic Care (6% organic growth in both Ostomy and Continence Care) across regions ex. China, which detracted from growth in Ostomy Care due to COVID-19. Towards the end of Q2, hospital access and procedural volumes in China improved. Growth in Continence Care continued to be impacted by backorders in Collecting Devices
  • Voice & Respiratory Care organic growth of 9% (2 months) with solid growth in Laryngectomy and Tracheostomy
  • Strong double-digit growth and solid momentum in Wound Care and Interventional Urology (12% and 17% respectively), both including some benefit from a lower baseline last year
  • EBIT1 was DKK 1,671 million, down 1% from last year. The EBIT margin1 was 28%, against 31% last year, reflecting input cost inflation, increased level of commercial activity, and amortisation costs. Neutral impact from currencies in Q2
  • ROIC after tax before special items of 19% in H1 22/23, against 25% last year, due to the Atos Medical acquisition
  • FCF was DKK 795 million in H1 22/23, a 13% decrease from last year (ex. acquisitions), impacted by a decline in cash flow from operating activities, mainly due to an increase in net working capital and higher income tax paid. Net working capital for FY 2022/23 is still expected around 24%
  • Half year interim dividend of DKK 5.00 per share

FY 2022/23 financial guidance

  • Organic revenue growth now expected around 8%, from previously 7-8%. Reported growth in DKK now expected at 8-9%, from previously 9-10%, due to negative impact from currencies of around -2%-points (previously expected around -1%-point). Atos Medical acquired growth contribution of 3%-points unchanged (4 months)
  • Consequently, the reported EBIT margin before special items1 is now expected at 28-29%, from previously 28- 30%. The EBIT margin guidance continues to assume impact from increasing input costs
  • CAPEX still expected at around DKK 1.4bn. Effective tax rate still expected around 21%
  1. Before special items. Special items of DKK 20 million in Q2 2022/23 related to Atos Medical integration costs. FY 22/23 special items expected ~DKK 50 million for the Atos Medical

3

integration. Special items of DKK 381 million in Q2 2021/22; DKK 300 million related to Mesh litigation provisions and DKK 81 million related to the Atos Medical acquisition

Strategic highlights from Strive25 - Sustainable growth leadership

Growth

US Chronic Care

  • Strong performance in the US Ostomy Care business, where Coloplast continues to advance its competitive position
  • Premier Inc. has renewed Coloplast's group purchasing agreement. The contract, which is multi-source, took effect on April 1, 2023, and is effective for three years

China reopening

  • Coloplast is closely monitoring the market development in China and views the reopening as encouraging for the business on a mid- to long-term horizon
  • China remains a key strategic market for Coloplast and an important contributor to Coloplast's organic growth ambition in the Strive25 period

Sustainability

Improving products and packaging

  • Production waste recycling was 74% in H1 2022/23, up 10%-p from H1 2021/22. The solid progress reflects a continued scale up of the recycling partnership in Hungary

Reducing emissions

  • Scope 1 and 2 emissions were reduced by 15% in H1 2022/23 vs. the base year 2018/19, positively impacted by the installation of electric heat pumps and electric equipment at production sites in Hungary and China in an effort to phase out natural gas

Responsible operations - employee engagement

  • Employee engagement score of 8.1, ahead of the healthcare industry benchmark of 7.6

Innovation

Chronic Care - Clinical Performance Programme

  • Luja™, the new male intermittent catheter with a Micro-hole Zone Technology, has been launched in four markets, with positive initial feedback. The launch is progressing well, and the product is expected to be available in key markets over the next 9 months
  • The results of the first pivotal clinical study have been published, showing a significant improvement in bladder emptying with Luja, compared to a competitor catheter*
  • Heylo™, the new digital leakage platform, is in pilot launch in Germany and the UK and has been well-received by users. The clinical studies are on track and the product is expected to launch in 2023

Operational efficiency

Global Operations Plan (GOP) 5 - Automation programme

  • Due to delays from longer component lead times, the timeline of the GOP5 automation programme is now extended into Q1 2023/24, from previously end of FY 2022/23
  • The ambition to release around 1,000 FTEs is unchanged

Global Business Support and IT landscape

  • Positive scale effect driven by further utilization of Business Centre and IT infrastructure.
  • The integration of Atos Medical IT and finance infrastructure is progressing well - IT infrastructure integration will be finalized in May
  • Coloplast remains on track to deliver estimated run-rate operational synergies of up to DKK 100 million, with full impact from FY 2023/24

4

Luja is a medical device for which CE-mark has been affixed. Product availability is subject to regulatory process of individual countries and is not guaranteed.

*Study shows significant improvement in bladder emptying with Coloplast Luja™ compared to competitor catheter

Solid 8% organic growth in Q2 with broad-based contribution from all business areas and regions excluding China

Q2 2022/23 revenue by business area

Q2 2022/23 revenue by geography

Business area

Ostomy Care

Continence Care

Voice & Respiratory Care*

Wound & Skin Care

Interventional Urology

Coloplast

Group

Reported revenue FY

Organic growth

Share of organic

Geographic

DKKm

FY

growth

area

6%

28%

2,204

European

markets

1,964

6%

26%

479

9%

6%

Other developed

markets

747

13%

19%

Emerging

markets

667

17%

21%

6,061

8%

100%

Coloplast

Group

Reported revenue FY

Organic growth

Share of organic

DKKm

FY

growth

3,444

6%

43%

1,553

13%

38%

1,064

9%

19%

6,061 8% 100%

*Part of organic growth since February 1, 2023

5

Disclaimer

Coloplast A/S published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COLOPLAST A/S
02:05aColoplast A/s : H1 2022/23 roadshow presentation
PU
01:58aColoplast Posts Higher Fiscal H1 Profit, Revenue
MT
01:32aColoplast A/S - Announcement no. 02/2023 - Interim Financial Report, H1 2022/23
GL
01:31aColoplast A/S - Announcement no. 02/2023 - Interim Financial Report, H1 2022/23
AQ
04/24Coloplast Unit's Heat, Moisture Exchangers Improve Symptoms in Two-phase Trial
MT
03/31Study shows significant improvement in bladder emptying with Coloplast's Luja™ co..
GL
03/31Study shows significant improvement in bladder emptying with Coloplast's Luja™ co..
GL
03/31Coloplast A/S Finalises Its First Pivotal Clinical Study on Luja
CI
03/01Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated ..
GL
03/01Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLOPLAST A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 24 802 M 3 655 M 3 655 M
Net income 2023 5 270 M 777 M 777 M
Net Debt 2023 17 338 M 2 555 M 2 555 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,3x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 207 B 30 480 M 30 480 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,04x
EV / Sales 2024 8,34x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart COLOPLAST A/S
Duration : Period :
Coloplast A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLOPLAST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 974,20 DKK
Average target price 918,56 DKK
Spread / Average Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Villumsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Søren Rasmussen Chairman
Allan Rasmussen Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Jette Nygaard-Andersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLOPLAST A/S19.98%30 480
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED0.00%7 484
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.98%2 298
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-17.75%2 236
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.21.55%1 978
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS34.71%1 757
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer