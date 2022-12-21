|
Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons
|Sales 2023
25 054 M
3 577 M
3 577 M
|Net income 2023
5 485 M
783 M
783 M
|Net Debt 2023
17 467 M
2 494 M
2 494 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|31,2x
|Yield 2023
|2,50%
|Capitalization
172 B
24 549 M
24 549 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|7,56x
|EV / Sales 2024
|6,98x
|Nbr of Employees
|14 572
|Free-Float
|57,0%
Technical analysis trends COLOPLAST A/S
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|809,80 DKK
|Average target price
|936,47 DKK
|Spread / Average Target
|15,6%