    COLO B   DK0060448595

COLOPLAST A/S

(COLO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:55 2022-12-21 am EST
819.20 DKK   +1.16%
Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons
GL
12/20Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons
GL
12/20Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons
AQ
Coloplast A/S - Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons

12/21/2022 | 10:36am EST
Please see enclosed pdf.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 25 054 M 3 577 M 3 577 M
Net income 2023 5 485 M 783 M 783 M
Net Debt 2023 17 467 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,2x
Yield 2023 2,50%
Capitalization 172 B 24 549 M 24 549 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,56x
EV / Sales 2024 6,98x
Nbr of Employees 14 572
Free-Float 57,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kristian Villumsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Søren Rasmussen Chairman
Allan Rasmussen Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Jette Nygaard-Andersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLOPLAST A/S-29.64%24 549
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED21.27%6 926
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-35.79%2 580
NAKANISHI INC.22.95%1 690
ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-27.34%1 657
ZHENDE MEDICAL CO., LTD.-15.42%1 519