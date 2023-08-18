Please see enclosed pdf.
Attachment
- 04082023_trading_in_shares_NP,_Aage_and_Johanne_Louis-Hansens_Fond_and_Coloplast_Holding_ApS
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11:00:00 2023-08-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|800.00 DKK
|-0.20%
|-1.21%
|-1.48%
|Aug. 17
|Transcript : Coloplast A/S, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 17
|Coloplast Posts Lower Fiscal Q3 Profit; Revenue Grows
|MT
Please see enclosed pdf.
Attachment
|Transcript : Coloplast A/S, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023
|CI
|Coloplast Posts Lower Fiscal Q3 Profit; Revenue Grows
|MT
|Coloplast A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Coloplast A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022/2023
|CI
|Scottish American Investment underperforms benchmark in half year
|AN
|Nordic Stocks Closed Up Friday; Scatec Topped Leaders
|DJ
|Global markets live: AbbVie, Clariant, UBS, Coloplast, BioArtic...
|Coloplast Sees Improved Growth Prospects Via $1.3 Billion Purchase of Icelandic Biotech Kerecis
|MT
|Coloplast Agrees to Buy Biotechnology Firm Kerecis for Up to $1.3 Billion
|DJ
|Denmark's Coloplast Strikes $1.3 Billion Deal to Buy Icelandic Biotech Kerecis
|MT
|Denmark's Coloplast buys Kerecis for up to $1.3 bln
|RE
|Coloplast A/S (CPSE:COLO B) signed an agreement to acquire Kerecis, LLC for $1.3 billion.
|CI
|COLOPLAST A/S : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
|FA
|Coloplast A/S Approves Interim Dividend for the First Half Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Global markets live: Bayer, ING, Merck, Sonos, Walt Disney....
|Transcript : Coloplast A/S, H1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
|CI
|US Futures, European Stocks Rise
|DJ
|COLOPLAST : Q2 23: Inflation and supply chain headwinds continue to bite
|Coloplast A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Coloplast Posts Higher Fiscal H1 Profit, Revenue
|MT
|Coloplast A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal 2023
|CI
|Coloplast Unit's Heat, Moisture Exchangers Improve Symptoms in Two-phase Trial
|MT
|Coloplast A/S Finalises Its First Pivotal Clinical Study on Luja
|CI
|COLOPLAST : Q1 23: largely in line underlying trends even as interest costs bite
|Transcript : Coloplast A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.48%
|24 846 M $
|-36.74%
|4 880 M $
|-11.09%
|2 301 M $
|+32.77%
|2 013 M $
|+3.47%
|1 957 M $
|+20.00%
|1 476 M $
|-8.29%
|1 386 M $
|-8.27%
|1 186 M $
|-1.71%
|1 115 M $
|+37.16%
|1 072 M $