Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 9
03/07/2022 | 04:37am EST
As mentioned in Announcement no. 03/2022 Coloplast is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million. The programme commenced on 21 February 2022 and will end no later than 19 August 2022.
The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 February – 4 March 2022:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
28 February 2022
-
-
-
1 March 2022
11,590
985.33
11,419,934
2 March 2022
16,370
1,007.63
16,494,875
3 March 2022
-
-
-
4 March 2022
51,072
994.43
50,787,549
Accumulated until now under the programme
134,526
959.65
129,097,911
Henceforth, Coloplast owns 3,314,642 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.53% of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 February – 4 March 2022 is enclosed.
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.
