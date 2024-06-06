Press Release

6 June 2024

Coloplast hosts Meet the Management 2024

The company will provide an update on the progress across key strategic initiatives of the Strive25 strategy.

The event will start at 11.30 CEST today with a plenary session, covering a strategic and financial update and a dedicated session on Kerecis.

In the afternoon, there will be a series of breakout sessions with Executive Management and other key representatives from Coloplast, covering a range of topics across Innovation, Chronic Care, Advanced Wound Dressings, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, Global Operations, Sustainability and People & Culture.

Key highlights of the day are:

Long-term financial guidance confirmed: organic growth of 8-10% and an EBIT margin of more than 30% beyond FY 2024/25. Investments made during Strive25 in organic and inorganic initiatives to support long-term growth and value creation.

strategic fit and financial expectations confirmed. With Kerecis, Coloplast obtained a differentiated technology in the US-centric biologics wound care segment, well positioned to be a significant long-term value contributor. The financial expectations assume Kerecis will be added back to the list of covered products in the final LCD policy. A rich portfolio of clinical evidence and feedback from clinicians submitted as part of the consultation process, to support getting back on the covered list. Innovation : significant number of new products coming to market, a combination of new technologies from the Clinical Performance Programme and launches in existing categories; FY 2023/24 is a year of launches.

The event will be held in person at Coloplast's headquarters in Humlebaek, Denmark. The plenary session will be webcasted live, with a possibility to join virtually. All relevant material