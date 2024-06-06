Press Release
6 June 2024
Coloplast hosts Meet the Management 2024
The company will provide an update on the progress across key strategic initiatives of the Strive25 strategy.
The event will start at 11.30 CEST today with a plenary session, covering a strategic and financial update and a dedicated session on Kerecis.
In the afternoon, there will be a series of breakout sessions with Executive Management and other key representatives from Coloplast, covering a range of topics across Innovation, Chronic Care, Advanced Wound Dressings, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, Global Operations, Sustainability and People & Culture.
Key highlights of the day are:
- Long-termfinancial guidance confirmed: organic growth of 8-10%and an EBIT margin of more than 30% beyond FY 2024/25. Investments made during Strive25 in organic and inorganic initiatives to support long-termgrowth and value creation.
Kerecis: strategic fit and financial expectations confirmed. With Kerecis, Coloplast obtained a differentiated technology in the US-centric biologics wound care segment,
well positioned to be a significant long-term value contributor.
o The financial expectations assume Kerecis will be added back to the list of covered products in the final LCD policy. A rich portfolio of clinical evidence and feedback from clinicians submitted as part of the consultation process, to support getting back on the covered list.
- Innovation: significant number of new products coming to market, a combination of new technologies from the Clinical Performance Programme and launches in existing categories; FY 2023/24 is a year of launches.
- Chronic Care: consistent growth above the market with solid progress across regions ex. China; China remains below Strive25 expectations impacted by consumer sentiment.
- Advanced Wound Dressings: growth above the market, in line with ambition; launch of Biatain Silicone Fit in January 2024 in the US to support globalization of the business.
- Interventional Urology: current performance impacted by momentum slowdown in
Women's Health, which remains an uncertainty into FY 2024/25; despite this, strategic initiatives are on track and launch of Intibia™ is still expected in FY 2025/26.
- Voice and Respiratory Care: performance and integration are on track; significant opportunities remain for continued long-term growth of 8-10%.
- Global Operations: easing of inflationary pressure across most cost categories to benefit margin development in FY 2024/25. Key initiatives from GOP6 on establishing a site in Portugal and procurement programme to drive cost efficiencies are on track.
- Sustainability and People & Culture: strategic initiatives on track, enabling business performance and strong execution.
The event will be held in person at Coloplast's headquarters in Humlebaek, Denmark. The plenary session will be webcasted live, with a possibility to join virtually. All relevant material
from the day and the chat function for the plenary session will be available here: Coloplast's Meet the Management 2024 (getvisualtv.net).
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.
