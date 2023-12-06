Stock COLO B COLOPLAST A/S
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S

Equities

COLO B

DK0060448595

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
Other stock markets
 10:59:53 2023-12-06 am EST 		Intraday chart for Coloplast A/S 5-day change 1st Jan Change
777.6 DKK -0.13% -3.19% -4.24%
05:40pm COLOPLAST : Q4 23: more misses than hits Alphavalue
Nov. 21 Sweden's Bactiguard Hires New CFO MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Coloplast A/S

COLOPLAST : Q4 23: more misses than hits Alphavalue
Sweden's Bactiguard Hires New CFO MT
Nordic Stocks Decreased Thursday; Okeanis Eco Tankers Took Biggest Hit DJ
Transcript : Coloplast A/S, 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
European shares gain on earnings boost; investors await cues on policy outlook RE
Coloplast to Build EUR100 Million Intermittent Catheter Manufacturing Site in Portugal MT
Coloplast A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Coloplast Books Higher FY23 Net Profit; Revenue Jumps MT
Coloplast Announces New Manufacturing Site in Portugal CI
Coloplast Announces New Manufacturing Site in Portugal CI
Coloplast A/S Recommends Year-End Dividend, Payable on ­12 December 2023 CI
Coloplast A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 CI
Coloplast A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Chinese headwinds could be more severe than expected Alphavalue
Transcript : Coloplast A/S, Kerecis hf - M&A Call CI
Coloplast Finalizes Up to $1.3 Billion Takeover of Wound Care Company Kerecis MT
Coloplast A/S (CPSE:COLO B) completed the acquisition of Kerecis, LLC CI
Analyst recommendations: Hewlett Packard, Apple, Tesla, Mosaic, Rite Aid...
Coloplast Concludes DKK9.2 Billion Share Offering to Fund Kerecis Deal MT
COLOPLAST : Q3 23: inflation still bites; FY23 margin miss likely Alphavalue
Transcript : Coloplast A/S, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023 CI
Coloplast Posts Lower Fiscal Q3 Profit; Revenue Grows MT
Coloplast A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Coloplast A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022/2023 CI
Scottish American Investment underperforms benchmark in half year AN

Chart Coloplast A/S

Chart Coloplast A/S
More charts

Company Profile

Coloplast A/S specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable medical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - hygiene products (44.6%): urine bags, plugs, urinary testing systems and sets, etc.; - ostomy care products (38.2%): bags and equipment used following intestinal operations; - wound care and skincare products (11.9%): wound dressings, bandages, creams and gels; - voice and respiratory care products (5.3%): voice prostheses for speaking, adhesives, laryngectomy cannulas for breathing, hands-free speaking devices, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.3%), the United States (18.9%), the United Kingdom (13.7%), France (10.9%) and other (55.2%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2023-12-07 - Annual General Meeting
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Coloplast A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
778.6DKK
Average target price
817.56DKK
Spread / Average Target
+5.00%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Medical Supplies

1st Jan change Capi.
COLOPLAST A/S Stock Coloplast A/S
-4.24% 25 324 M $
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED Stock Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited
-47.35% 3 957 M $
HARBIN FUERJIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Harbin Fuerjia Technology Co., Ltd.
0.00% 1 997 M $
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Intco Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
-5.75% 1 828 M $
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS Stock Hartalega Holdings
+39.41% 1 792 M $
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. Stock Top Glove Corporation Bhd.
-8.84% 1 442 M $
NAKANISHI INC. Stock Nakanishi Inc.
-5.36% 1 404 M $
FIGS, INC. Stock FIGS, Inc.
+3.42% 1 174 M $
KANGJI MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Kangji Medical Holdings Limited
-12.10% 1 136 M $
GVS S.P.A. Stock GVS S.p.A.
+25.31% 980 M $
Medical Supplies
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Coloplast A/S - Nasdaq Copenhagen
  4. News Coloplast A/S
  5. Coloplast : Q4 23
Secure and Increase the Performance of your Investments with our Team of Experts at your Side
Securing my Investments
fermer