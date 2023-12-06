Coloplast A/S
Equities
COLO B
DK0060448595
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|777.6 DKK
|-0.13%
|-3.19%
|-4.24%
|05:40pm
|COLOPLAST : Q4 23: more misses than hits
|Nov. 21
|Sweden's Bactiguard Hires New CFO
|MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In
More about the company
Coloplast A/S specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable medical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - hygiene products (44.6%): urine bags, plugs, urinary testing systems and sets, etc.; - ostomy care products (38.2%): bags and equipment used following intestinal operations; - wound care and skincare products (11.9%): wound dressings, bandages, creams and gels; - voice and respiratory care products (5.3%): voice prostheses for speaking, adhesives, laryngectomy cannulas for breathing, hands-free speaking devices, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.3%), the United States (18.9%), the United Kingdom (13.7%), France (10.9%) and other (55.2%).
Calendar
2023-12-07 - Annual General Meeting
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
778.6DKK
Average target price
817.56DKK
Spread / Average Target
+5.00%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.24%
|25 324 M $
|-47.35%
|3 957 M $
|0.00%
|1 997 M $
|-5.75%
|1 828 M $
|+39.41%
|1 792 M $
|-8.84%
|1 442 M $
|-5.36%
|1 404 M $
|+3.42%
|1 174 M $
|-12.10%
|1 136 M $
|+25.31%
|980 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Coloplast A/S - Nasdaq Copenhagen
- News Coloplast A/S
- Coloplast : Q4 23