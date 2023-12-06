Coloplast A/S specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable medical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - hygiene products (44.6%): urine bags, plugs, urinary testing systems and sets, etc.; - ostomy care products (38.2%): bags and equipment used following intestinal operations; - wound care and skincare products (11.9%): wound dressings, bandages, creams and gels; - voice and respiratory care products (5.3%): voice prostheses for speaking, adhesives, laryngectomy cannulas for breathing, hands-free speaking devices, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.3%), the United States (18.9%), the United Kingdom (13.7%), France (10.9%) and other (55.2%).