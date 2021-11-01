Remuneration Report 2020/21 11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT Send by mail :

Remuneration Report Remuneration report cf. the Danish Companies Act section 139 (b) and Recommendations on Corporate Governance section 4.2.3 as issued by the Danish Committee on Corporate Governance 2020/21 Company registration No. (CVR): 69 74 99 17 1 Table of contents Our policies and governance 3 Remuneration of our Board of Directors 4 Remuneration of our Executive Management 5 Annual changes in remuneration 8 Share options held by management 10 Shares held by management 12 Management's statement on the Remuneration Report 13 Independent auditor's statement on the Remuneration Report 14 2 Our policies and governance The purpose of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee At Coloplast, a Remuneration and Nomination Committee (the "Committee") has been established to assist the Board of Directors in evaluating the remuneration, composition and performance of the Board of Directors and Executive Management of Coloplast. The Committee is committed to ensure that the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management is competitive and appropriate. This includes an evaluation of the balance between the interests of the Company's shareholders and motivation to pursue long-term growth without promoting short-term or risky behaviour. In the interest of increasing transparency around the remuneration offered to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management, the Committee is committed to provide the information needed to explain how the remuneration is linked to performance and the overall strategy of Coloplast. This information will be provided annually in the Remuneration Report, covering the total remuneration from any undertaking of the Coloplast group, which is presented to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. Main activities during 2020/21 During the past year, the Committee has engaged itself in a number of activities in addition to its normal tasks per the Committee Charter, including: Download the committee charter The Committee operates in line with its charter which is available on the Group website. www.coloplast.com/ remuneration_and_ nomination_commit tee Redesigning the short-term incentive structure for the Executive Leadership Team to include one or more sustainability targets.

Proposing a new candidate to the Board of Directors as one board member has decided not to seek re-election.

re-election. Conducting the annual board self-assessment. Approved Remuneration Policy An updated Remuneration Policy was adopted at the Annual General Meeting in December 2020 including the following key changes: The annual cash bonus potential for members of Executive Management has increased from 25% of fixed pay to 35% of fixed pay.

A threshold of 20% on the value of non-monetary benefits to members of Executive Management has been introduced. Advisory vote on the Remuneration Report at the Annual General Meeting The Remuneration Report for 2019/20 was approved at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 December 2020 without comments. 3 Remuneration of our Board of Directors Remuneration of the Board of Directors Members of the Board of Directors receive a fixed annual fee. Fees are determined on the basis of fees paid by a relevant peer group and must be approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. Members of the Board of Directors receive no incentive pay, except that employee elected board members may receive incentive pay in their capacity as employees in Coloplast. For further details, reference is made to the Remuneration Policy which sets out the principles for remuneration of the Executive Management and the Board of Directors. Download the Remuneration Policy www.investor.colopla st.com/investor- relations/governance /policies/ Composition of board fees Board members receive a base fee of DKK 450,000 each. The Chairman receives the base fee plus 200%, while the Deputy Chairman receives the base fee plus 75%. Ordinary members of the Audit Committee receive DKK 240,000 each and the chairman of the Audit Committee receives DKK 400,000. Ordinary members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee receives DKK 150,000 each and the Chairman receives DKK 250,000. Fees to board members in respect of the current financial year Fees to board members make up DKK 7.0 million (2019/20: DKK 7.0 million) of the total staff costs (see note 5 to the Annual Report 2020/21) and are specified as follows: 2020/21 2019/20 2018/19 Ordinary Remuneration board member Audit & Nomination DKK thousands fee Committee Committee Total Total Total Lars Rasmussen, current Chairman 1,350 240 250 1,840 1,840 1,361 Michael Pram Rasmussen, former Chairman - - - - - 398 Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, Deputy Chairman 788 - 150 938 938 910 Carsten Hellmann 450 240 - 690 690 634 Birgitte Nielsen 450 240 - 690 690 634 Jette Nygaard-Andersen 450 - 150 600 600 532 Marianne Wiinholt²⁾ 373 331 - 704 - - Jørgen Tang-Jensen³⁾ 77 69 - 146 850 767 Thomas Barfod¹⁾ 450 - - 450 450 450 Roland Vendelbo Pedersen¹⁾ 450 - - 450 450 369 Nikolaj Gundersen¹⁾ 450 - - 450 450 369 Martin Giørtz Møller¹⁾ - - - - - 81 Torben Rasmussen¹⁾ - - - - - 81 Total 5,288 1,120 550 6,958 6,958 6,586 Notes: Employee elected board member. In 2020/21, Marianne Wiinholt was appointed to be member of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee. In 2020/21, Jørgen Tang-Jensen left as a member of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee. 4 Remuneration of our Executive Management Remuneration of Executive Management The remuneration paid to members of Executive Management consists of a fixed and a variable part in addition to non- monetary benefits. The fixed remuneration consists of a base salary, pension contribution and other benefits. The variable remuneration consists of an annual cash bonus (short-term incentive) and a share-based incentive scheme (long-term incentive). The remuneration is determined based on a benchmark against relevant Danish and international peers and is reviewed by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and approved by the Board of Directors annually. For further details, reference is made to the Remuneration Policy which sets out the principles for remuneration of the Executive Management and the Board of Directors. Composition of remuneration to members of Executive Management The remuneration package to each member of Executive Management is established on the basis of and is compliant with the Remuneration Policy. This entails that the fixed remuneration consists of a fixed base salary, pension contribution and other benefits where a threshold of 20% on the value of non-monetary benefits applies. The variable remuneration comprises of a cash bonus subject to a maximum of 35% of the fixed remuneration and a share option plan with a fair value at the time of the grant corresponding to up to twelve months' base salary including pension contributions. The purpose of the cash bonus is to incentivize Executive Management to achieve certain short-term financial targets. The purpose of the share option plan is to align Executive Management's incentive with the creation of long-term shareholder value. For each member of Executive Management, the criteria for achieving the cash bonus are based on financial targets for organic revenue growth and operating profit margin (EBIT-margin) with a weight of 50% for each of the two targets. The financial targets are linked to the company's long-term financial guidance. The target range is determined at the beginning of the year with a 100% pay-out for achieving results at the high end of the range and a 50% pay-out for achieving results in the low end of the range. The actual bonus cannot exceed 100% of the bonus potential, even if the target range is exceeded. If the minimum target is not reached, bonus will not be paid. The actual bonus for 2020/21 amounted to 75% of the maximum achievable bonus for each member of Executive Management based on high end target range achievement for operating profit (EBIT- margin) and low end target range achievement for organic growth. The value of the share option plan is calculated in accordance with the Black-Scholes formula. Options are granted with an exercise price which is up to 10% higher than the market price at the grant date (calculated as the average of all trades on the last trading day of the calendar year). They are awarded as unconditional allocations at the date of grant, however subject to customary clawback, and vest over a three-year period. The options expire after five years and are exercisable after three years. As the options are granted on an annual basis at an exercise price which is up to 10% higher than the market price at the grant date, and because the exercise window is limited, they contribute to aligning Executive Management's incentive with the creation of long-term sustainable value creation. If a member of Executive Management is given notice of termination by the company and such termination is not due to breach by the member of Executive Management, such member is entitled to compensation corresponding to a maximum of two years' salary and pension contribution. In line with the Remuneration Policy, to be able to attract qualified members to Executive Management, the Board of Directors may decide to award individual Executive Management members one-off extraordinary bonuses, sign-on bonuses or retention bonuses of up to 100% of the fixed remuneration for that member. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 