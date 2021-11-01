Log in
Sustainability Report 2020/21

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
Company registration (CVR) No. 69 74 99 17

Sustainability Report

_____

2020/21

Tabitha,

IC device user

Statutory Report cf. Danish Financial Statements Act sections 99 (a), (b) and 107(d)

Making life easier

Highlights 2020/21

58% 10% 2.2ppm

Production waste is

Scope 3 emissions

Lost Time Injury

recycled, improved

reduced per product,

frequency, improved

from 41% in

compared to base year

from 2.5 ppm in

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2

Overview of 2020/21

The table illustrates our governance, ambitions and performance.

Commitments

UN Global Compact

2025 ambitions

2020/21

2019/20

principles

Strive25 priority areas

Improving

Principle 7-9

90% of packaging is recyclable

75%

75%

products and

80% of packaging consists of renewable materials

70%

70%

packaging

75% of production waste is recycled

58%

41%

Reducing

Principle 7-9

Net-zero scope 1 & 2 emissions2,3

23,100

21,000

emissions1

100% renewable energy

67%

67%

50% electric company cars

2%

1%

50% scope 3 emissions reduced per product by 20303

10%

0.3%

10% reduction of air travel vs. 2018/19 and then freeze

81%

45%

5% limit on goods transported by air

2%

4%

Ongoing commitment

Responsible

Principle 1-6, 10

100% white collars trained in Code of Conduct

99%

98%

operations

2.0 Lost Time Injury frequency4

2.2

2.5

30% representation of female senior leaders (VP+)

24%

24%

75% share of diverse teams

50%

51%

Engagement score above industry benchmark

8.2

7.9

1from base year 2018/19

  1. in tonnes CO2e
  2. targets submitted to Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation
  3. in ppm

3

INTRODUCTION

Table of content

Introduction

4

CEO letter

5

Business model and risks

6

Governance of sustainability

7

2025 sustainability strategy

9

Improving products and packaging

9

Reducing emissions

15

Responsible operations

21

Raising the standards of care

22

Product quality

24

Employee health and safety

26

Business ethics and compliance

28

People and culture

32

Inclusion and diversity

33

Performance tables

36

Basis of preparation

36

Environment data

37

Social data

42

Governance data

44

Appendices

45

Stakeholder engagement and materiality

45

Independent limited assurance report

47

This report constitutes our Communication on Progress in implementing the principles of the United Nations Global Compact and supporting the broader UN goals.

We welcome feedback on its contents.

4

INTRODUCTION CEO letter

CEO letter

Coloplast is a purpose-driven company. For more than six decades, we have worked to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs. Today, we help more than two million - and aspire to help even more in the years to come. Last year, we launched our Strive25 strategy with a clear priority to run our company in a more sustainable way. We want to improve our products and packaging and reduce emissions while improving how we operate responsibly. Although there is still more work to do, I believe we are showing good progress across all three areas. Here are a few highlights.

Improving products and packaging

Plastic waste is a challenge in our society and Coloplast is committed to being part of finding sustainable solutions. Our priority is to bring more renewable materials into our products and packaging and increase recyclability, as well as working on our product design to minimise our impact.

As there are strict limitations on our products, there are more possibilities when it comes to packaging. In 2020/21, we have focused on primary packaging and initiated a project to convert virgin PET plastic trays to recycled PET plastic trays in ostomy baseplates and protective seals within our supporting products portfolio.

During 2020/21, we exceeded our waste recycling target of 50% by 2025 due to a new partnership in Hungary, enabling us to recycle our production waste into materials used for flooring in playgrounds and sports fields.

Consequently, we now recycle 58% of our production waste. The partnership shows the potential in seeking new and different ways of operating, and we will continue to pursue options like these to accelerate the agenda even further.

Therefore, we have set a new waste recycling target of 75% by 2025.

Reducing emissions

Reducing emissions is another priority to Coloplast. The latest IPPC report underlined the need for action to fight climate change and limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C as listed in the Paris Agreement. Our ambition is to become net-zero in scope 1 & 2 and use 100% renewable energy by 2025. In 2020/21, we have been in dialogue with renewable energy suppliers and initiated a project to install solar panels on the roof of our site in the US. Our new site in Costa Rica already uses 100% renewable electricity. This year, we submitted our net-zero scope 1 & 2 target and scope 3 target of 50% emissions reduced per product by 2030 to the Science-Based Targets initiative for validation. These are ambitious targets, and we can only succeed if we work together with our suppliers and partners. I am optimistic and look forward to the challenge.

Ensuring responsible operations

Ensuring responsible operations is key to running a successful company. We strive to improve how we operate, and this is tied to our company values, respect and responsibility. This year, we signed the Confederation of Danish Industry's

Gender Diversity Pledge, committing our global company to increase diversity in our senior leadership, as we believe that diversity leads to different perspectives, more nuanced discussions, and ultimately better results.

I encourage you to read on and learn more about our sustainability efforts in 2020/21 - and I hereby confirm our commitment to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact as well as our support to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Kristian Villumsen

President and CEO

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

