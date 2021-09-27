Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Poised to Launch Sports-Related Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Products

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China, is ready to launch sports-related NFT products in October this year.

As an entertainment technology company, Color Star will establish new collaborations with world renowned athletes in the field of entertainment. Color Star's global celebrity interactive platform, Color Star APP, has signed cooperation agreements with many global athletes such as Shaquille O'Neal and David Villa, who will be featured on the Color Star platform and available to interact with users globally. The Company is also cooperating with leading athletes from different sports fields to launch NFT products related to those athletes. The first set of products will include jerseys and Tourbillon watches designed by the athletes and exclusive training videos, among others. Color Star believes the creation of these celebrity products will continue to contribute to the Company's copyright capacities.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "The current and future series of NFT products launched by the Company are all celebrity related. We hope these products will help enrich and diversify the current selection of NFT products in the market. Although many companies are developing NFT products, our NFT products are blessed with a stronger fan base, and the products themselves are more practical and collectible. Color Star will also integrate these NFT products into the entertainment metaverse that is now fully constructed, and promote more cooperation and synergies between the NFT and metaverse spheres."

Color Star has successively launched a variety of NFT products, ranging from music and video to sports. The Company will continue to increase efforts in product research and development, and believes more NFT products will be introduced to users worldwide in the near future.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

