Color Star Technology : "Color World" international version of the APP was officially launched, color Planet Technology to create a comprehensive entertainment and education platform

December 31, 2020, by Color Star Technology (nasdaq: code CSCW, hereinafter referred to as: Color Star), a subsidiary of the global entertainment culture sharing platform Color China's core 'Color World,' the international version of the APP is launched, compared to previous online domestic version, international edition will become more prominent, diversity, internationalization 'fusion' and so on elements, for the global public with strong comprehensive, diversified online content, online platform.

The international version of 'Color World' APP pays more attention to the integration of plate content and user experience. As for its software content, the technical team has made more improvements and optimizations. In addition to the content already covered by the Chinese version of the APP, the international version will present more new project content, such as ticketing agency, music copyright and so on. In terms of user experience, there will be an increase in offline performances, which can be combined with the APP through online live broadcast and voD. Members can not only watch online, but also communicate online through added interactive boards, greatly enhancing the sense of immersive experience.

Fans as 'economic' for the development of core, Color Star in the future will closely around 'star entertainment + sharing charges' development direction for deepening and breakthrough, at the same time make full use of the rapid development of network economy and offline entities, to absorb more and more popular as a member, in the scope of our group, 'colorful world' version of the APP for international is a member of the world and partners, which undoubtedly base as a platform provide a steady stream of customers. In order to truly realize the elements of 'fusion, diversity and internationalization', 'World of Color' will customize different cultural and entertainment experience contents according to different countries and groups, as well as partners with different shapes and colors.

The New Year comes quietly. Color Star launches a new software platform at the beginning of the year, which indirectly indicates to the outside world that in the following year, they will make full efforts to follow up and bring more wonderful entertainment content. It is understood that Color Star is currently actively preparing for the 'Color World Music Festival' global tour plan. The team is conducting the survey and examination of the performance venues and the relevant application procedures.