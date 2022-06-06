COL : Capital increase by free share allocation

ENR.GOFIM.429.1

Date: 06/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-051

(Only the french version prevails)

Event Capital increase by free share allocation Involved Instrument(s) COLORADO

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Capital increase of "COLORADO" by free shares allocation with listed attribution right

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 2.3.16, 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.1.11 ;

Given the provisions of the AMMC Circular and particularly the corporate actions section ;

In accordance with the decision of "COLORADO" extraordinary general meeting held on 29/04/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning the capital increase ;

The following has been decided :

.

The following has been decided : . CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION