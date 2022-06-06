COL : Capital increase by free share allocation

Capital increase of "COLORADO" by free shares allocation with listed attribution right
- REFERENCES
-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;
-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),
namely sections 2.3.16, 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.1.11 ;
Given the provisions of the AMMC Circular and particularly the corporate actions section ;
In accordance with the decision of "COLORADO" extraordinary general meeting held on 29/04/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning the capital increase ;
The following has been decided :
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION
Date of Assembly
29/04/2022
Type of capital increase
Capital increase by free share allocation
Nominal value
10,00
Number of shares in issue
4.029.403
- CHARACTERISTICS OF NEW SHARES
Sector
Construction & Building Materials
Compartment
FIRST COMPARTMENT
Listing line
1st Line Shares
ENR.GOFIM.429.1
Date: 06/06/2022
Label
COLORADO
Securitie Ticker
COL
Dividende date
01/01/2022
Listing date
20/06/2022
Trading Mode
Continuous
- CHARACTERISTICS OF ATTRIBUTION RIGHT
Right label
DA COL 1/3 2022
Right ticker
ACOLB
Right ex date
13/06/2022
Right cotation date
16/06/2022
Right delisting date
16/06/2023
- TIMETABLE OF THE OPERATION
Number
Steps
Dates
1
Publication of the notice relating to the operation in the listing bulletin
06/06/2022
2
Allocation rights ex-date and adjustment of the value
13/06/2022
3
- Listing of the allocation rights
16/06/2022
- Start of the operation period
4
Delivery of new securities
17/06/2022
5
- Admission and assimilation of new shares
20/06/2022
- Announcement of the results of the operation in the listing bulletin
6
Delisting of the allocation right (accrording to the issuer request)
16/06/2023
- REFRENCE PRICE ADJUSTING
On the date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:
Clear the order book for the security ;
Adjust the reference price for the security according to the following formula:
Adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - reference price of the allocation right (*) - Difference of Dividends(**)
Reference price of the allocation right: Shares price the day before the ex-date of the allocation rights * New shares number / (New shares number + Ancient shares number) (**) In case of a difference in Due Dates .
Colorado Ste des Ets SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:31:07 UTC.