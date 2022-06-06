Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Colorado S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COL   MA0000011934

COLORADO S.A.

(COL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  06-02
63.95 MAD   -0.85%
10:32aCOL : Capital increase by free share allocation
PU
2021Colorado S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Trump signs $8.3 billion bill to fight coronavirus, expand testing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COL : Capital increase by free share allocation

06/06/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.429.1

Date: 06/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-051

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Capital increase by free share allocation

Involved Instrument(s)

COLORADO

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Capital increase of "COLORADO" by free shares allocation with listed attribution right

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 2.3.16, 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.1.11 ;

  • Given the provisions of the AMMC Circular and particularly the corporate actions section ;
  • In accordance with the decision of "COLORADO" extraordinary general meeting held on 29/04/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning the capital increase ;
    The following has been decided :
    .
  • CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPERATION

Date of Assembly

29/04/2022

Type of capital increase

Capital increase by free share allocation

Nominal value

10,00

Number of shares in issue

4.029.403

- CHARACTERISTICS OF NEW SHARES

Sector

Construction & Building Materials

Compartment

FIRST COMPARTMENT

Listing line

1st Line Shares

1

ENR.GOFIM.429.1

Date: 06/06/2022

Label

COLORADO

Securitie Ticker

COL

Dividende date

01/01/2022

Listing date

20/06/2022

Trading Mode

Continuous

- CHARACTERISTICS OF ATTRIBUTION RIGHT

Right label

DA COL 1/3 2022

Right ticker

ACOLB

Right ex date

13/06/2022

Right cotation date

16/06/2022

Right delisting date

16/06/2023

- TIMETABLE OF THE OPERATION

Number

Steps

Dates

1

Publication of the notice relating to the operation in the listing bulletin

06/06/2022

2

Allocation rights ex-date and adjustment of the value

13/06/2022

3

- Listing of the allocation rights

16/06/2022

- Start of the operation period

4

Delivery of new securities

17/06/2022

5

- Admission and assimilation of new shares

20/06/2022

- Announcement of the results of the operation in the listing bulletin

6

Delisting of the allocation right (accrording to the issuer request)

16/06/2023

- REFRENCE PRICE ADJUSTING

On the date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the security ;
  • Adjust the reference price for the security according to the following formula:

Adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - reference price of the allocation right (*) - Difference of Dividends(**)

  1. Reference price of the allocation right: Shares price the day before the ex-date of the allocation rights * New shares number / (New shares number + Ancient shares number) (**) In case of a difference in Due Dates .

2

Disclaimer

Colorado Ste des Ets SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLORADO S.A.
10:32aCOL : Capital increase by free share allocation
PU
2021Colorado S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Trump signs $8.3 billion bill to fight coronavirus, expand testing
RE
2020New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
RE
2020Trump budget proposes $150 million for creation of uranium reserve
RE
2020ConocoPhillips' outlook weighed down by coronavirus, disruptions in Malaysia, Libya
RE
2020Break up big tech's 'monopoly', smaller rivals tell Congress hearing
RE
2020U.S. coal-fired power plants closing fast despite Trump's pledge of support for industr..
RE
2020Boeing suppliers Hexcel and Woodward to merge in $6.4 billion deal
RE
2020U.S. farmers see another bleak year despite Phase 1 trade deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 462 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net income 2020 17,5 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net cash 2020 98,8 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 773 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart COLORADO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Colorado S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abed Chagar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soleiman Berrada Chairman
Naima El Badri Deputy CEO-Industrial & Technical Departments
Mohamed Amine Benhalima Independent Director
Merième Lotfi Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLORADO S.A.-5.96%78
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-23.65%69 598
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-14.66%35 647
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-27.24%29 633
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.33%17 495
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-16.41%15 278