COL : Transfer of financial instruments between sub-funds

ENR.GOFIM.685.1

Date: 27/03/2023

Notice N° AV-2023-023

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Transfer of financial instruments between sub-funds

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Transfer of financial instruments between sub-funds

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 2.5.5;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's instruction N° IN 006/2019 published on November 27th 2019, relating to the practical procedures for the transfer of financial instruments between sub-funds.

- NOTICE CONTENT

Following the agreement of the Casablanca Stock Exchange on the transfer request from the concerned issuer, the financial instrument below will be transferred from the main market to the alternative market:

Label Ticker Old sub-fund New sub-fund Effective date COLORADO COL Principal B Alternative A 10/04/2023

1