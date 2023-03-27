Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Colorado S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COL   MA0000011934

COLORADO S.A.

(COL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
42.90 MAD    0.00%
10:58aCol : Transfer of financial instruments between sub-funds
PU
2022Col : Technical results of the capital increase by free shares allocation with listed attribution right
PU
2022Colorado S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COL : Transfer of financial instruments between sub-funds

03/27/2023 | 10:58am EDT
ENR.GOFIM.685.1

Date: 27/03/2023

Notice N° AV-2023-023

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Transfer of financial instruments between sub-funds

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Transfer of financial instruments between sub-funds

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 2.5.5;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's instruction N° IN 006/2019 published on November 27th 2019, relating to the practical procedures for the transfer of financial instruments between sub-funds.

- NOTICE CONTENT

Following the agreement of the Casablanca Stock Exchange on the transfer request from the concerned issuer, the financial instrument below will be transferred from the main market to the alternative market:

Label

Ticker

Old sub-fund

New sub-fund

Effective date

COLORADO

COL

Principal B

Alternative A

10/04/2023

1

Disclaimer

Colorado Ste des Ets SA published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 14:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials ()
Sales 2020 462 M - -
Net income 2020 17,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 98,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 691 M 67,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart COLORADO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Colorado S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abed Chagar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soleiman Berrada Chairman
Naima El Badri Deputy CEO-Industrial & Technical Departments
Mohamed Amine Benhalima Independent Director
Merième Lotfi Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLORADO S.A.-5.71%67
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-10.98%54 521
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-9.37%32 589
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-0.24%29 523
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.11%21 488
AKZO NOBEL N.V.6.14%12 173
