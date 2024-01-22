Colorlight Cloud Tech Ltd. announced that at its EGM held on 19 January 2024, approved the election of Huang Menghuai, non-independent director, Zhang Cheng, Zhang Zhongpei and Liu Yuxi as independent directors of the company.
|Tranche Update on Colorlight Cloud Tech Ltd's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 5, 2023.
|Dec. 05
|Colorlight Cloud Tech Ltd announces an Equity Buyback for CNY 50 million worth of its shares.
- Colorlight Cloud Tech Ltd Approves Board Elections