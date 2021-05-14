Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1778   KYG229151058

COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO., LIMITED

(1778)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Colour Life Services : APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN

05/14/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO., LIMITED

彩 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1778)

APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that, with effect from 14 May 2021, Mr. Wu Qingbin ("Mr. Wu"), who is currently a non-executive Director, has been appointed as vice chairman of the Company.

Biographical details and other information of Mr. Wu are set out below.

Mr. Wu, aged 48, was appointed as the non-executive Director on 26 March 2021. Mr. Wu

has been the chairman of the board of Zhongtai Trust Co., Ltd. since June 2012, the executive director of Fantasia China Group Co., Ltd. 花樣年集團（中國）有限公司）since February 2019 and chairman of the board of Dacheng Fund Management Co., Ltd. since November

2019. He served various roles in Beijing International Trust Co., Ltd., between October 2004 to June 2012, including general manager of the sales department, general manager of

institutional business department etc. He was the assistant to general manager of 北京世紀飛 虎信息技術有限公司 (Beijing Fayhoo Information Technology Limited*) and deputy general manager of Southwest Securities Co., Ltd. between 2000 to 2004. He obtained a double

bachelor's degree in Law and Engineering from Tsinghua University in 1999.

1

Mr. Wu does not at present, nor did he in the last three years, hold any directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Save as disclosed, Mr. Wu has no relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company, and he does not have any other interest, within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, in the securities of the Company.

Pursuant to the service contract entered between Mr. Wu and the Company, Mr. Wu has been appointed as the non-executive Director for a term of three years commencing from 26 March 2021 to 25 March 2024 (both days inclusive), subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Wu will receive an annual emolument of RMB1.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Wu that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited

彩生活服務集團有限公司

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. PAN Jun, Mr. CHEN Xinyu and Mr. ZHU Guogang as executive directors; Mr. WU Qingbin, Mr. ZHENG Hongyan and Ms. SUN Dongni as non-executive directors; and Mr. TAM Chun Hung, Anthony, Mr. XU Xinmin and Mr. ZHU Wuxiang as independent non-executive directors.

  • for identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Colour Life Services Group Co. Limited published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
