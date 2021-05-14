Colour Life Services : APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO., LIMITED

彩 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1778)

APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that, with effect from 14 May 2021, Mr. Wu Qingbin ("Mr. Wu"), who is currently a non-executive Director, has been appointed as vice chairman of the Company.

Biographical details and other information of Mr. Wu are set out below.

Mr. Wu, aged 48, was appointed as the non-executive Director on 26 March 2021. Mr. Wu

has been the chairman of the board of Zhongtai Trust Co., Ltd. since June 2012, the executive director of Fantasia China Group Co., Ltd（. 花樣年集團（中國）有限公司）since February 2019 and chairman of the board of Dacheng Fund Management Co., Ltd. since November

2019. He served various roles in Beijing International Trust Co., Ltd., between October 2004 to June 2012, including general manager of the sales department, general manager of

institutional business department etc. He was the assistant to general manager of 北京世紀飛 虎信息技術有限公司 (Beijing Fayhoo Information Technology Limited*) and deputy general manager of Southwest Securities Co., Ltd. between 2000 to 2004. He obtained a double

bachelor's degree in Law and Engineering from Tsinghua University in 1999.