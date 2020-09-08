Japan fast-food group Colowide succeeds in hostile bid for rival Ootoya -reports

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese fast-food group Colowide
has succeeded in its hostile bid for home-style dining
chain Ootoya, Japanese media reports said, as a
generous premium persuaded investors to set aside worries that a
takeover would hurt the company's food quality.
Colowide, which owns several large-scale restaurants
including barbecue chain Gyu-Kaku, has amassed a stake of around
46% in Ootoya including the 19% it previously owned, according
to the Nikkei and other local media on Tuesday.
Colowide declined to confirm the result of the bid, saying
it would make an announcement on Wednesday morning.
The proxy battle between the restaurant rivals, part of a
growing trend of hostile deals in Japan's traditionally
consensus-driven business culture, attracted headlines because
of Ootoya's popularity.
It specialises in traditional Japanese fare described as
"home-style" but too time-consuming for many people to cook
themselves, such as fried cod and grilled vegetables in a black
vinegar sauce, served with miso soup and rice.
Colowide offered to buy the shares at 3,081 yen per share, a
46% premium to their earlier value. Colowide initially struggled
to persuade Ootoya shareholders, around 60% of whom are
mom-and-pop investors, and extended its tender offer deadline
last month.
Colowide has said it wants to promote more efficiency by
introducing the chain to its network of central kitchens, a key
component of fast-food chains seeking to maximise economies of
scale.
Ootoya has said such a system would hurt quality and lessen
its appeal to customers.
Ootoya, however, has also faced pressure from rising labour
and food costs, as well as prolonged fears about the coronavirus
pandemic which has hurt sales.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Dolan and Susan
Fenton)