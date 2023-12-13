Colruyt Group N.V. operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreambaby, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group N.V. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group N.V. also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group N.V. also holds interests, amongst others in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023) and in Dreamland. The group employs more than 32,000 employees.