COLR COLRUYT GROUP N.V.
PDF Report : Colruyt Group N.V.

Colruyt Group N.V.

Equities

COLR

BE0974256852

Food Retail & Distribution

Real-time Euronext Bruxelles
Other stock markets
 11:21:59 2023-12-13 am EST
39.41 EUR +0.41% -4.94% +85.02%
04:44pm COLRUYT : H1 FY23/24 – the strong showing continues Alphavalue
09:50am US Futures, European Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Policy Decision DJ
Latest news about Colruyt Group N.V.

COLRUYT : H1 FY23/24 – the strong showing continues Alphavalue
US Futures, European Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Policy Decision DJ
ToyChamp Belgium nv acquired 75% stake in DreamLand NV from Colruyt Group N.V.. CI
COLRUYT : Strong upgrade in FY23/24 profit outlook; cementing the grip in Belgium! Alphavalue
Consumer goods firms' pricing woes may spread beyond France RE
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV agreed to acquire business of 57 Match and Smatch stores and the real estate of 6 sites from Profi Nv and Match. CI
Government facilitates fresh price negotiations in France; ripple effect likely! Alphavalue
Chocolate makers' prospects sour as cocoa prices spike RE
Are Aldi Nord and Sud planning to merge? Alphavalue
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV completed the acquisition of Degrenne Distribution from a family. CI
COLRUYT : Better than expected closure to FY22/23; new CEO announced! Alphavalue
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Colruyt blames price dispute for lack of Mondelez products RE
COLRUYT : Investors cheer the FY22/23 guidance upgrade Alphavalue
Retailers scouting for new income streams Alphavalue
Toychamp Belgium Nv entered into a principle agreement to acquire 75% stake in DreamLand NV from Colruyt Group. CI
Food Retail – a look back at the Q1 Alphavalue
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV(ENXTBR:COLR) dropped from FTSE All-World Index CI
Shoppers to face fresh price hikes as stores, suppliers pass on costs RE
Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV entered into an agreement to acquire Degrenne Distribution from a family. CI
COLRUYT : Cost inflation and tough competition dents the H1 performance! Alphavalue
Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt operating profit slides RE

Chart Colruyt Group N.V.

More charts

Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V. operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreambaby, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group N.V. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group N.V. also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group N.V. also holds interests, amongst others in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023) and in Dreamland. The group employs more than 32,000 employees.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-12-12 - Q2 2024 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Colruyt Group N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
39.25 EUR
Average target price
38.09 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-2.96%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi.
COLRUYT GROUP N.V. Stock Colruyt Group N.V.
+84.79% 5 379 M $
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
-3.48% 37 127 M $
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
-0.84% 31 834 M $
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
+8.61% 29 325 M $
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+5.56% 28 878 M $
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
-2.03% 27 795 M $
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
+29.30% 25 495 M $
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+9.63% 18 129 M $
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
-2.76% 16 212 M $
CP ALL Stock CP ALL
-25.27% 13 250 M $
Other Food Retail & Distribution
