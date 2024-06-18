PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 18 June 2024 - 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 10 June 2024 to 14 June 2024 a total of 91.523 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.438.942 treasury shares on 14 June 2024 or 1,92% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).

Overview of repurchases from 10 June 2024 to 14 June 2024

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility (1)

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

10/06/2024

ENB

7.957

46,4664

46,82

46,28

10/06/2024

DXE

3.217

46,3203

46,38

46,26

10/06/2024

11.174

46,4244

518.746,25

11/06/2024

ENB

5.738

46,4898

46,70

46,30

11/06/2024

DXE

361

46,3655

46,38

46,34

11/06/2024

6.099

46,4825

283.496,77

12/06/2024

ENB

22.201

45,0733

45,80

42,44

12/06/2024

DXE

7.335

45,0522

46,56

42,36

12/06/2024

TQE

1.464

44,7912

46,40

42,48

12/06/2024

AQE

1.000

44,7865

46,60

42,48

12/06/2024

32.000

45,0466

1.441.491,20

13/06/2024

ENB

16.063

44,6108

45,18

44,38

13/06/2024

DXE

5.667

44,6108

44,90

44,34

13/06/2024

TQE

882

44,4946

44,60

44,40

13/06/2024

AQE

638

44,5279

44,60

44,48

13/06/2024

23.250

44,7469

1.040.365,43

14/06/2024

ENB

11.836

44,3796

45,04

44,12

14/06/2024

DXE

7.164

44,3363

44,54

44,12

14/06/2024

19.000

44,3632

842.900,80

General total

91.523

45,09

4.127.000,44

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Aquis (AQE), CBOE-DXE (DXE), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), Euronext Brussels (ENB), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 1.000 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Comarkt, Bio-Planet, Cru, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa, Épi Service, VivÉco and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality industry, etc). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group also holds interests, including in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023), Dreamland and Smartmat (known from Foodbag). The group employs more than 33.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,8 billion revenue in 2023/24. Colruyt Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

