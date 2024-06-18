PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 18 June 2024 - 08h30 - Regulated information
Repurchase of treasury shares
Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 10 June 2024 to 14 June 2024 a total of 91.523 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.
The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.
As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.438.942 treasury shares on 14 June 2024 or 1,92% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).
An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:
Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.
Overview of repurchases from 10 June 2024 to 14 June 2024
Date of
Trading
Number
Average
Highest
Lowest
Total (EUR)
purchase
facility (1)
of shares
price (EUR)
purchase
purchase
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
10/06/2024
ENB
7.957
46,4664
46,82
46,28
10/06/2024
DXE
3.217
46,3203
46,38
46,26
10/06/2024
11.174
46,4244
518.746,25
11/06/2024
ENB
5.738
46,4898
46,70
46,30
11/06/2024
DXE
361
46,3655
46,38
46,34
11/06/2024
6.099
46,4825
283.496,77
12/06/2024
ENB
22.201
45,0733
45,80
42,44
12/06/2024
DXE
7.335
45,0522
46,56
42,36
12/06/2024
TQE
1.464
44,7912
46,40
42,48
12/06/2024
AQE
1.000
44,7865
46,60
42,48
12/06/2024
32.000
45,0466
1.441.491,20
13/06/2024
ENB
16.063
44,6108
45,18
44,38
13/06/2024
DXE
5.667
44,6108
44,90
44,34
13/06/2024
TQE
882
44,4946
44,60
44,40
13/06/2024
AQE
638
44,5279
44,60
44,48
13/06/2024
23.250
44,7469
1.040.365,43
14/06/2024
ENB
11.836
44,3796
45,04
44,12
14/06/2024
DXE
7.164
44,3363
44,54
44,12
14/06/2024
19.000
44,3632
842.900,80
General total
91.523
45,09
4.127.000,44
- MIC Code trading facility: Aquis (AQE), CBOE-DXE (DXE), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), Euronext Brussels (ENB), Off-market
Contact
Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com
About Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 1.000 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Comarkt, Bio-Planet, Cru, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa, Épi Service, VivÉco and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality industry, etc). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group also holds interests, including in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023), Dreamland and Smartmat (known from Foodbag). The group employs more than 33.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,8 billion revenue in 2023/24. Colruyt Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.
