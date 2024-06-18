PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 18 June 2024 - 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 10 June 2024 to 14 June 2024 a total of 91.523 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.438.942 treasury shares on 14 June 2024 or 1,92% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 10 June 2024 to 14 June 2024

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 10/06/2024 ENB 7.957 46,4664 46,82 46,28 10/06/2024 DXE 3.217 46,3203 46,38 46,26 10/06/2024 11.174 46,4244 518.746,25 11/06/2024 ENB 5.738 46,4898 46,70 46,30 11/06/2024 DXE 361 46,3655 46,38 46,34 11/06/2024 6.099 46,4825 283.496,77 12/06/2024 ENB 22.201 45,0733 45,80 42,44 12/06/2024 DXE 7.335 45,0522 46,56 42,36 12/06/2024 TQE 1.464 44,7912 46,40 42,48 12/06/2024 AQE 1.000 44,7865 46,60 42,48 12/06/2024 32.000 45,0466 1.441.491,20 13/06/2024 ENB 16.063 44,6108 45,18 44,38 13/06/2024 DXE 5.667 44,6108 44,90 44,34 13/06/2024 TQE 882 44,4946 44,60 44,40 13/06/2024 AQE 638 44,5279 44,60 44,48 13/06/2024 23.250 44,7469 1.040.365,43 14/06/2024 ENB 11.836 44,3796 45,04 44,12 14/06/2024 DXE 7.164 44,3363 44,54 44,12 14/06/2024 19.000 44,3632 842.900,80 General total 91.523 45,09 4.127.000,44