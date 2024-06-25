PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 25 June 2024 - 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 17 June 2024 to 21 June 2024 a total of 136.243 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.575.185 treasury shares on 21 June 2024 or 2,02% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 17 June 2024 to 21 June 2024

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 17/06/2024 ENB 24.178 43,6229 44,,80 43,14 17/06/2024 DXE 10.800 43,4884 43,82 43,14 17/06/2024 TQE 2.800 43,4334 43,78 43,14 17/06/2024 AQE 2.100 43,5134 43,80 43,14

17/06/2024 39.878 43,5674 1.737.380,78 18/06/2024 ENB 21.300 43,0892 43,62 42,84 18/06/2024 DXE 12.000 43,1168 43,52 42,84 18/06/2024 TQE 3.000 43,0920 43,34 42,88 18/06/2024 AQE 2.200 43,1283 43,30 42,92

18/06/2024 38.500 43,1003 1.659.361,55 19/06/2024 ENB 25.673 42,9808 43,08 42,74 19/06/2024 DXE 11.003 42,9528 43,10 42,74 19/06/2024 TQE 2.332 42,9385 43,10 42,74 19/06/2024 AQE 1.740 42,9078 43,06 42,78 19/06/2024 40.748 42,9488 1.750.077,70 20/06/2024 ENB 6.425 43,4645 43,80 43,22 20/06/2024 DXE 3.560 43,4354 43,52 43,36 20/06/2024 9.985 43,4541 433.889,19 21/06/2024 ENB 6.973 43,5938 43,80 43,02 21/06/2024 DXE 159 43,3634 43,42 43,30 21/06/2024 7.132 43,5886 310.873,90 General total 136.243 43,24 5.891.583,11