PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 25 June 2024 - 08h30 - Regulated information
Repurchase of treasury shares
Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 17 June 2024 to 21 June 2024 a total of 136.243 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.
The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.
As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.575.185 treasury shares on 21 June 2024 or 2,02% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).
Overview of repurchases from 17 June 2024 to 21 June 2024
Date of
Trading
Number
Average
Highest
Lowest
Total (EUR)
purchase
facility (1)
of shares
price (EUR)
purchase
purchase
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
17/06/2024
ENB
24.178
43,6229
44,,80
43,14
17/06/2024
DXE
10.800
43,4884
43,82
43,14
17/06/2024
TQE
2.800
43,4334
43,78
43,14
17/06/2024
AQE
2.100
43,5134
43,80
43,14
17/06/2024
39.878
43,5674
1.737.380,78
18/06/2024
ENB
21.300
43,0892
43,62
42,84
18/06/2024
DXE
12.000
43,1168
43,52
42,84
18/06/2024
TQE
3.000
43,0920
43,34
42,88
18/06/2024
AQE
2.200
43,1283
43,30
42,92
18/06/2024
38.500
43,1003
1.659.361,55
19/06/2024
ENB
25.673
42,9808
43,08
42,74
19/06/2024
DXE
11.003
42,9528
43,10
42,74
19/06/2024
TQE
2.332
42,9385
43,10
42,74
19/06/2024
AQE
1.740
42,9078
43,06
42,78
19/06/2024
40.748
42,9488
1.750.077,70
20/06/2024
ENB
6.425
43,4645
43,80
43,22
20/06/2024
DXE
3.560
43,4354
43,52
43,36
20/06/2024
9.985
43,4541
433.889,19
21/06/2024
ENB
6.973
43,5938
43,80
43,02
21/06/2024
DXE
159
43,3634
43,42
43,30
21/06/2024
7.132
43,5886
310.873,90
General total
136.243
43,24
5.891.583,11
- MIC Code trading facility: Aquis (AQE), CBOE-DXE (DXE), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), Euronext Brussels (ENB), Off-market
About Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 1.000 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Comarkt, Bio-Planet, Cru, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa, Épi Service, VivÉco and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality industry, etc). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group also holds interests, including in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023), Dreamland and Smartmat (known from Foodbag). The group employs more than 33.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,8 billion revenue in 2023/24. Colruyt Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.
