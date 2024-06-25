PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 25 June 2024 - 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 17 June 2024 to 21 June 2024 a total of 136.243 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.575.185 treasury shares on 21 June 2024 or 2,02% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 17 June 2024 to 21 June 2024

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility (1)

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

17/06/2024

ENB

24.178

43,6229

44,,80

43,14

17/06/2024

DXE

10.800

43,4884

43,82

43,14

17/06/2024

TQE

2.800

43,4334

43,78

43,14

17/06/2024

AQE

2.100

43,5134

43,80

43,14

17/06/2024

39.878

43,5674

1.737.380,78

18/06/2024

ENB

21.300

43,0892

43,62

42,84

18/06/2024

DXE

12.000

43,1168

43,52

42,84

18/06/2024

TQE

3.000

43,0920

43,34

42,88

18/06/2024

AQE

2.200

43,1283

43,30

42,92

18/06/2024

38.500

43,1003

1.659.361,55

19/06/2024

ENB

25.673

42,9808

43,08

42,74

19/06/2024

DXE

11.003

42,9528

43,10

42,74

19/06/2024

TQE

2.332

42,9385

43,10

42,74

19/06/2024

AQE

1.740

42,9078

43,06

42,78

19/06/2024

40.748

42,9488

1.750.077,70

20/06/2024

ENB

6.425

43,4645

43,80

43,22

20/06/2024

DXE

3.560

43,4354

43,52

43,36

20/06/2024

9.985

43,4541

433.889,19

21/06/2024

ENB

6.973

43,5938

43,80

43,02

21/06/2024

DXE

159

43,3634

43,42

43,30

21/06/2024

7.132

43,5886

310.873,90

General total

136.243

43,24

5.891.583,11

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Aquis (AQE), CBOE-DXE (DXE), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), Euronext Brussels (ENB), Off-market

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 1.000 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Comarkt, Bio-Planet, Cru, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa, Épi Service, VivÉco and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality industry, etc). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group also holds interests, including in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023), Dreamland and Smartmat (known from Foodbag). The group employs more than 33.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,8 billion revenue in 2023/24. Colruyt Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

