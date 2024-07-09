PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 9 July 2024 - 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 1 July 2024 to 5 July 2024 a total of 13.559 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.616.332 treasury shares on 5 July 2024 or 2,05% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 1 July 2024 to 5 July 2024

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 01/07/2024 ENB 280 44,7800 44,78 44,78 01/07/2024 280 44,7800 12.538,40 02/07/2024 0 0,0000 02/07/2024 0 0,0000 0,00 03/07/2024 0 0,0000 03/07/2024 0 0,0000 0,00 04/07/2024 ENB 5.575 45,0784 45,22 44,98 04/07/2024 DXE 2.800 45,0841 45,14 45,00 04/07/2024 8.375 45,0803 377.547,51 05/07/2024 ENB 3.704 45,1291 45,20 44,98 05/07/2024 DXE 1.200 45,1010 45,16 45,08 05/07/2024 4.904 45,1222 221.279,27 General total 13.559 45,09 611.365,18

MIC Code trading facility: Aquis (AQE), CBOE-DXE (DXE), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), Euronext Brussels (ENB), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 1.000 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Comarkt, Bio-Planet, Cru, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa, Épi Service, VivÉco and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality industry, etc). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group also holds interests, including in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023), Dreamland and Smartmat (known from Foodbag). The group employs more than 33.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,8 billion revenue in 2023/24. Colruyt Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.