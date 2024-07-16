PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 16 July 2024 - 08h30 - Regulated information
Repurchase of treasury shares
Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 8 July 2024 to 12 July 2024 a total of 18.524 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.
The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.
As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.634.856 treasury shares on 12 July 2024 or 2,07% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).
An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:
Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.
Overview of repurchases from 8 July 2024 to 12 July 2024
Date of
Trading
Number
Average
Highest
Lowest
Total (EUR)
purchase
facility (1)
of shares
price (EUR)
purchase
purchase
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
08/07/2024
ENB
2.546
45,1854
45,26
45,10
08/07/2024
DXE
397
45,1188
45,14
45,10
08/07/2024
2.943
45,1764
132.954,15
09/07/2024
ENB
7.501
44,4531
44,95
44,16
09/07/2024
DXE
7.586
44,4095
44,70
44,20
09/07/2024
15.087
44,4312
670.333,51
10/07/2024
ENB
494
44,5334
44,54
44,50
10/07/2024
494
44,5334
21.999,50
11/07/2024
0
0,0000
11/07/2024
0
0,0000
12/07/2024
0
0,0000
12/07/2024
0
0,0000
General total
18.524
44,55
825.287,16
MIC Code trading facility: Aquis (AQE), CBOE-DXE (DXE), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), Euronext Brussels (ENB), Off-market
Contact
Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com
About Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 1.000 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Comarkt, Bio-Planet, Cru, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa, Épi Service, VivÉco and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality industry, etc). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group also holds interests, including in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023), Dreamland and Smartmat (known from Foodbag). The group employs more than 33.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,8 billion revenue in 2023/24. Colruyt Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.
