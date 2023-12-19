PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 19 December 2023 - 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 11 December 2023 to 15 December 2023 a total of 71.230 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 1.799.378 treasury shares on 15 December 2023 or 1,41% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 11 December 2023 to 15 December 2023

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 11/12/2023 XBRU 0 0,0000 11/12/2023 0 0,0000 0,00 12/12/2023 XBRU 27.630 39,3162 39,68 38,92 12/12/2023 27.630 39,3162 1.086.306,61 13/12/2023 XBRU 21.350 39,4984 39,70 39,28 13/12/2023 21.350 39,4984 843.290,84 14/12/2023 XBRU 22.250 39,5684 39,70 39,46 14/12/2023 22.250 39,5684 880.396,90 15/12/2023 XBRU 0 0,0000 15/12/2023 0 0,0000 0,00 General total 71.230 39,45 2.809.994,35

MIC Code trading facility: Aquis (AQUE), CBOE-DXE (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), Euronext Brussels (XBRU), Off-market

