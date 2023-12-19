PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 19 December 2023 - 08h30 - Regulated information
Repurchase of treasury shares
Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Colruyt Group NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 11 December 2023 to 15 December 2023 a total of 71.230 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.
The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.
As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 1.799.378 treasury shares on 15 December 2023 or 1,41% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 127.348.890).
An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:
Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.
Overview of repurchases from 11 December 2023 to 15 December 2023
Date of
Trading
Number
Average
Highest
Lowest
Total (EUR)
purchase
facility (1)
of shares
price (EUR)
purchase
purchase
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
11/12/2023
XBRU
0
0,0000
11/12/2023
0
0,0000
0,00
12/12/2023
XBRU
27.630
39,3162
39,68
38,92
12/12/2023
27.630
39,3162
1.086.306,61
13/12/2023
XBRU
21.350
39,4984
39,70
39,28
13/12/2023
21.350
39,4984
843.290,84
14/12/2023
XBRU
22.250
39,5684
39,70
39,46
14/12/2023
22.250
39,5684
880.396,90
15/12/2023
XBRU
0
0,0000
15/12/2023
0
0,0000
0,00
General total
71.230
39,45
2.809.994,35
- MIC Code trading facility: Aquis (AQUE), CBOE-DXE (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), Euronext Brussels (XBRU), Off-market
Contact
Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com
About Colruyt Group
Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreambaby, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group also holds interests, amongst others in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023) and in Dreamland. The group employs more than 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,8 billion revenue in 2022/23. Colruyt Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.
