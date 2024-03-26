Monday, March 25, 2024

Reopening Colruyt Nieuwpoort: wider product range in larger, more sustainable store

On Wednesday 27 March 2024, the Colruyt Lowest Prices store in Nieuwpoort will reopen its doors. The store on Jozef Cardijnlaan has expanded to 2,000 m2, making room for, among other things, a larger selection of products and a brand-new butcher's department. During the renovations, Colruyt focused on creating a more efficient shopping experience for customers as well as a more sustainable store infrastructure. The current team of 36 store workers and nine butchers will be strengthened with new hires, in particular four store workers and one butcher.

The renovated Colruyt Nieuwpoort is 300 m2 larger than the previous store and offers customers a wider range of quality products at the lowest prices. Store manager Lieselot Blieck: "About 750 products will be added to our food range. We have a new bread unit and 20 additional chest-type freezers. The brand-new butcher's department has been fitted with an open workshop where customers can see our butchers at work, making it easy for them to ask questions or place special orders." To make shopping more pleasant and efficient, the shopping route has been optimised.

The store in Nieuwpoort has energy-efficient LED lights with a sensor everywhere, which saves up to 30% energy. The residual heat from cooling is recovered and the ventilation system reuses as much as 75% of the heat. Solar panels on the store's roof provide green electricity. With all these measures, Colruyt wants to optimise its energy consumption and reduce its CO 2 impact.

Customers will also once again have a collection point of Collect&Go, Colruyt Group's online shopping service, at their disposal in Nieuwpoort. Customers send their shopping lists to collectandgo.be or through the app and co-workers have their products ready at the collection point by the day and time of their choice. The entrance to the collection point has been completely revamped.

Store manager Lieselot Blieck: "Our whole team is looking forward to welcoming back our customers. We are happy to invite them to be the first to discover the renewed store during our open house from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday 26 March."

For more information, you can contact:

​Nico Debeuf (regional manager) at 02 345 23 45.

​Eva Biltereyst (Colruyt Lowest Prices press officer) at 0479 72 29 10.

Practical information:

​Colruyt Nieuwpoort

​Jozef Cardijnlaan 33 A

​8620 Nieuwpoort

Opening hours

​Mon - Sat: 08.30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

​Fri: 8.30 a.m. - 9 p.m.