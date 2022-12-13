Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt operating profit slides

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt
on Tuesday reported operating profit of 123 million
euros ($130.7 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, down
41.6% year on year, hit by high inflation and substantial cost
increases.
The company, which competes directly with German discount
retailers Aldi and Lidl, in September issued its third profit
warning in 12 months, citing the impact of rising competition
and growing costs from energy, transport and employee wages.
In Belgium, the wages of all workers are linked to inflation
by law and Colruyt expects the greatest impact of the measure to
be recorded the second half of the year.
"The months to come will remain very challenging, with
gloomy macroeconomic forecasts that will further affect consumer
spending patterns," CEO Jef Colruyt said in a statement.
Colruyt, which has operations in Belgium, France and
Luxembourg, said its gross profit margin fell to 26.4% from
26.9% a year earlier because cost inflation was not passed on
fully to the customer.
The group's net operating expenses climbed from 19.1% to
20.5% of revenue in the same period, the group said.
Colruyt shares have shed about 30% of their value this year.
(Reporting by Diana Mandia in Gdansk
Editing by David Goodman)