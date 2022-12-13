Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Colruyt N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-12-13 am EST
23.92 EUR   +2.71%
12:12pBelgian supermarket chain Colruyt half-year operating profit down almost 42%
RE
11/30Colruyt N : Jims acquires 6 new gyms in Oost-Vlaanderen after takeover
PU
11/28Colruyt N : Brand-new Colruyt Zoersel goes the extra mile for sustainability
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt operating profit slides

12/13/2022 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt on Tuesday reported operating profit of 123 million euros ($130.7 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, down 41.6% year on year, hit by high inflation and substantial cost increases.

The company, which competes directly with German discount retailers Aldi and Lidl, in September issued its third profit warning in 12 months, citing the impact of rising competition and growing costs from energy, transport and employee wages.

In Belgium, the wages of all workers are linked to inflation by law and Colruyt expects the greatest impact of the measure to be recorded the second half of the year.

"The months to come will remain very challenging, with gloomy macroeconomic forecasts that will further affect consumer spending patterns," CEO Jef Colruyt said in a statement.

Colruyt, which has operations in Belgium, France and Luxembourg, said its gross profit margin fell to 26.4% from 26.9% a year earlier because cost inflation was not passed on fully to the customer.

The group's net operating expenses climbed from 19.1% to 20.5% of revenue in the same period, the group said.

Colruyt shares have shed about 30% of their value this year. (Reporting by Diana Mandia in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COLRUYT N.V.
12:12pBelgian supermarket chain Colruyt half-year operating profit down almost 42%
RE
11/30Colruyt N : Jims acquires 6 new gyms in Oost-Vlaanderen after takeover
PU
11/28Colruyt N : Brand-new Colruyt Zoersel goes the extra mile for sustainability
PU
11/25Factbox-Dim the lights: Europe's retailers scramble to cut energy..
RE
11/22Colruyt N : OKay Compact opens its first coastal branch
PU
11/21Colruyt N : Group fully committed to zero emission transport by 2035
PU
11/02Colruyt N : Group helps customers contribute to a better environment with a unique savings..
PU
10/25Colruyt N : Group intends to bring together the energy activities of DATS 24 and Virya Ene..
PU
10/24Colruyt N : JIMS continues to grow within Colruyt Group and opens brand-new gym in Kuurne
PU
10/12Colruyt N : DreamLand opens brand-new store in Laneffe on 12 October
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLRUYT N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 510 M 11 065 M 11 065 M
Net income 2023 216 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2023 851 M 896 M 896 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 3,84%
Capitalization 2 982 M 3 140 M 3 140 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 32 402
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart COLRUYT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Colruyt N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,29 €
Average target price 25,69 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Rika Coppens Independent Director
Chantal de Vrieze Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLRUYT N.V.-37.49%3 140
WALMART INC.0.43%399 180
SYSCO CORPORATION4.68%42 128
KROGER CO. (THE)2.67%33 436
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED19.88%29 443
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.50%29 027