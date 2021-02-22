Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Colruyt N.V.    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colruyt N : A new-generation Spar shop opens its doors at Ressaix

02/22/2021 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Thursday 25 February, the new Spar Colruyt Group shop will open its doors at Ressaix, after six months of construction work. The neighbourhood supermarket has been reorganised in the new-generation Spar shop style. The bakery received a prominent place and ecology is the main care. Indeed, independent entrepreneur Alexandre Cerone wanted to present a modern and environment-friendly shop.

Ideal situation

This local supermarket has a surface of 750 m² and employs 15 co-workers. It is located along chaussée de Brunehault and Alexandre Cerone explains this choice very simply: 'The shop is located along a very busy trunk road with plenty of schools, sports clubs, houses and in an area without Spar Colruyt Group shops. It is also very close to Binche, one of the larger cities of this region.' There is a car park with 60 places for customers at the back of the shop.

Extra services

The bakery corner is very special. Indeed, it has a proofing cabinet on site in order to offer a wide assortment of fresh daily bread prepared and baked on site. The shelves are replenished all day long. When customers enter the shop, the delicious smell of bread and pastries immediately welcomes them. Alexandre adds: 'We also expanded the assortment of home-made dishes. We bought a tablet dedicated to wines, which proposes advice and personal suggestions to customers; I want to use it to stress the fine groceries side of the shop. Organic and local products are also very important, and I prefer to contact regional producers to discover their products and propose them in the shop.'

New setting

Spar Ressaix has been organised in the style of new-generation local Spar shops. Not only the outside look has been revamped, but the independent entrepreneur chose for as many sustainable techniques as possible to make the shop less energy-consuming and environment-friendlier. For instance, the shop is equipped with LED lighting and the refrigerators are working on CO2, a more expensive gas in purchase than the traditional Freon gas, but more profitable in the long run. This choice for modernity in no way harms the main goal of a Spar shop, which is customer-friendliness. Alexandre Cerone attaches great importance to having friendly, enthusiastic co-workers who are always ready to listen to customers and help them.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 21 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COLRUYT N.V.
03:30aCOLRUYT N : A new-generation Spar shop opens its doors at Ressaix
PU
02/19ETN FR COLRUYT : Now coriander from in-house developed vertical farm available a..
PU
02/17COLRUYT N : Bio-Planet Braine-l'Alleud shows new store concept for the first tim..
PU
02/10COLRUYT N : Unique free card game created by Colruyt Group helps customers to li..
PU
02/09COLRUYT N : Revamped OKay Hemiksem reopens on 12 February as a sustainable neigh..
PU
02/08COLRUYT N : Renovated Spar Zwevegem opens its doors on 11 February
PU
02/01COLRUYT N : Group enables customers to collect Newpharma orders at ColliShop col..
PU
01/28NEW SMARTWITHFOOD APP : a true food coaching companion
PU
01/26COLRUYT N : OKay opens a brand-new sustainable local supermarket at Courcelles
PU
01/26COLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 979 M 12 084 M 12 084 M
Net income 2021 414 M 502 M 502 M
Net cash 2021 122 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 6 795 M 8 245 M 8 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 30 420
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart COLRUYT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Colruyt N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 47,21 €
Last Close Price 50,16 €
Spread / Highest target 5,66%
Spread / Average Target -5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Rika Coppens Independent Director
François Gillet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLRUYT N.V.3.49%8 245
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.53%39 202
SYSCO CORPORATION3.30%39 154
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.16%28 337
AEON CO., LTD.4.43%28 310
KROGER7.12%25 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ