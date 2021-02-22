Colruyt N : A new-generation Spar shop opens its doors at Ressaix

On Thursday 25 February, the new Spar Colruyt Group shop will open its doors at Ressaix, after six months of construction work. The neighbourhood supermarket has been reorganised in the new-generation Spar shop style. The bakery received a prominent place and ecology is the main care. Indeed, independent entrepreneur Alexandre Cerone wanted to present a modern and environment-friendly shop.

Ideal situation

This local supermarket has a surface of 750 m² and employs 15 co-workers. It is located along chaussée de Brunehault and Alexandre Cerone explains this choice very simply: 'The shop is located along a very busy trunk road with plenty of schools, sports clubs, houses and in an area without Spar Colruyt Group shops. It is also very close to Binche, one of the larger cities of this region.' There is a car park with 60 places for customers at the back of the shop.

Extra services

The bakery corner is very special. Indeed, it has a proofing cabinet on site in order to offer a wide assortment of fresh daily bread prepared and baked on site. The shelves are replenished all day long. When customers enter the shop, the delicious smell of bread and pastries immediately welcomes them. Alexandre adds: 'We also expanded the assortment of home-made dishes. We bought a tablet dedicated to wines, which proposes advice and personal suggestions to customers; I want to use it to stress the fine groceries side of the shop. Organic and local products are also very important, and I prefer to contact regional producers to discover their products and propose them in the shop.'

New setting

Spar Ressaix has been organised in the style of new-generation local Spar shops. Not only the outside look has been revamped, but the independent entrepreneur chose for as many sustainable techniques as possible to make the shop less energy-consuming and environment-friendlier. For instance, the shop is equipped with LED lighting and the refrigerators are working on CO2, a more expensive gas in purchase than the traditional Freon gas, but more profitable in the long run. This choice for modernity in no way harms the main goal of a Spar shop, which is customer-friendliness. Alexandre Cerone attaches great importance to having friendly, enthusiastic co-workers who are always ready to listen to customers and help them.

