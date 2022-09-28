Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Colruyt N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-28 am EDT
28.84 EUR   +0.10%
Colruyt N : Dividend approval and payment

09/28/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE - 28 September 2022 19h00 CET - Regulated information

General Meeting of Shareholders

of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV of 28 September 2022

Dividend approval and payment

Halle, 28 September 2022

In accordance with the resolutions carried out at the General Meeting of Shareholders of 28 September 2022, a dividend will be paid for the amount of:

Gross

1,10 EUR

Net

0,770 EUR

per share after deduction of 30% withholding tax

The dividend will be payable as of 4 October 2022 on presentation of coupon n°. 12 at the counters of every financial institution in Belgium. BNP Paribas Fortis Bank will act as the principal paying agent. The ex-date (detachment of the coupons) will be 30 September 2022. The record date (centralisation of the coupons) will be 3 October 2022.

The "Statement of the Chairman at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV of 28 September 2022" has been published on our website www.colruytgroup.com.

The report of the General Meeting will be published on our website shortly.

Contacts

For questions on this press release or for further information, please send an email to investor@colruytgroup.com or contact Stefaan Vandamme (CFO) or Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) by phone at +32 (0)2 363 55 45.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and approximately 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, CocciMarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré en The Fashion Store. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy) and France (fuels) and printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,0 billion revenue in 2021/22. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Dividend approval and payment

page 1 / 1

https://www.colruytgroup.com/wps/portal/cg/en/home/investors

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
