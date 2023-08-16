1. Silent mergers

The Boards of Directors of Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV, Colruyt Group Services NV and Finco NV have decided to proceed to the silent mergers of Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV (acquiring company), and Colruyt Group Services NV on the one hand and Finco NV on the other (companies to be acquired).

Colruyt Group Services NV is a 100% subsidiary of Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV and acts as a service provider within Colruyt Group in the areas of IT, finance, HR, marketing, Contact Centre, etc. Finco NV is a 100% subsidiary of Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV and acts as Colruyt Group's internal financing company.

These mergers are part of an effort to simplify the corporate structure by bundling these support activities into Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV. The target date for completing both silent mergers has been established by notary deed on 30 September 2023, with legal, accounting and tax effect from 1 October 2023.

The Boards of Directors of Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV, Colruyt Group Services NV and Finco NV invoke the exception provided for in article 12:53 §6 of the Code of Companies and Associations, which allows for the silent mergers to be resolved by the management bodies of the companies concerned instead of by the respective

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 16 August 2023

Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV - Silent mergers with Colruyt Group

Services NV and Finco NV

Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV - Contribution of a branch of activities to

Colruyt Food Retail NV

Colruyt Group's ambition for the years ahead is to continue to grow, gain further expert knowledge and provide a sustainable offering in four areas of expertise: 'Food', 'Health and Well-being','Non-Food' and 'Energy'. In a pursuit of transparency and to boost our strength and effectiveness as a group, the legal corporate structure is being simplified further by centralising all Colruyt Group activities by area of expertise. These operations have already been completed for 'Health and Well-being','Non-Food' and 'Energy'. The activities relating to the area of expertise 'Food' of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV are now being transferred to a separate subsidiary (i.e. Colruyt Food Retail NV) and the activities of the listed parent company are being structured with a focus on a wide range of service and group support activities.

In the light thereof, the following transactions will take place with effect from 1 October 2023: