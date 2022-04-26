Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Colruyt N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/26 04:36:04 am EDT
35.46 EUR   +1.37%
04:21aCOLRUYT N : Fully renewed Colruyt Lowest Prices store opens in Ekeren
PU
02:11aCOLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
04/25COLRUYT N : Revamped OKay Oostakker reopens as a sustainable neighbourhood supermarket on 27 April
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colruyt N : Fully renewed Colruyt Lowest Prices store opens in Ekeren

04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monday, April 25, 2022

On Wednesday 27 April 2022, the Colruyt Lowest Prices store in Ekeren reopens. The store and the Collect&Go pick-up point at the Kloosterstraat 122 are completely renewed and refurbished with the necessary attention for sustainability.

Choice from a broad assortment

Colruyt Ekeren is a spacious store with a large assortment of quality products, both from known and private brands (Boni Selection and Everyday). Store manager Ian Kools: "In the renewed store, customers can shop in a freshmart with an even bigger selection. The butcher's department was expanded as well and has an open workshop wre you can see our qualified butchers at work. This makes it easy to ask questions or place orders."

Collect&Go does your shopping

The renewed Collect&Go pick-up point makes online shopping even more pleasant. Collect&Go is Colruyt Group's convenient online shopping service. Customers send their shopping list to collectandgo.be or the app, and the co-workers have their products ready at the pick-up point on the day and time of the customer's choice.

Sustainable choices, as always

Colruyt Ekeren also focussed on sustainability. Thanks to energy-efficient LED lighting with sensors, up to 30% less energy is consumed. The solar panels on the roof also contribute to reducing CO2 emissions. In addition, a charging post for 2 electric cars has been provided and It is also possible to safely stall (cargo) bikes.

The team is ready to receive you.

Ian Kools: "My co-workers and I are looking forward to welcoming you in our renewed store. To open the store in an extra festive fashion, our 2,000 first customers will receive a nice gift. So, we look forward to meeting you from Wednesday 27 April!"

Contactinformation
Eva Biltereyst (Colruyt Lowest Prices press officer)
+32 (0)479 72 29 10.

Marc Knockaert (regional manager)
+32 (0)2 345 23 45

Practical information
Colruyt Ekeren
Kloosterstraat 122
2180 Ekeren

Opening hours
Mon - Sat: 8.30 am - 8 pm
Fri: 8.30 am - 9 pm

About Colruyt Lowest Prices
Colruyt is Colruyt Group's Lowest Prices supermarket. The store chain has been guaranteeing the lowest price for each product at any moment for more than 40 years now. Customers can find about 10,500 food and 7,500 non-food products, from fresh fruit and vegetables and meat to cleaning and care products. Colruyt also stands out by its simplicity, efficient shopping and efforts in the field of sustainability. The chain operates 248 stores in Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and employs more than 15,000 people. Customers can also order their purchases in the Colruyt web shop and pick them up in about 221 Collect&Go collection points.

Read more

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLRUYT N.V.
04:21aCOLRUYT N : Fully renewed Colruyt Lowest Prices store opens in Ekeren
PU
02:11aCOLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
04/25COLRUYT N : Revamped OKay Oostakker reopens as a sustainable neighbourhood supermarket on ..
PU
04/25COLRUYT N : Bio-Planet now only sells eggs from production without chick culling
PU
04/20COLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
04/19COLRUYT N : Dreambaby to launch second-hand service
PU
04/15COLRUYT N : Group is more than ever a partner of farmers
PU
04/11COLRUYT N : Renewed butcher's department and brand new Collect&Go collection point in Colr..
PU
04/05COLRUYT N : OKay Compact to open a fifth branch in Brussels
PU
04/04COLRUYT N : 250th Colruyt Lowest Prices opens its doors in Berchem
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLRUYT N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 975 M 10 688 M 10 688 M
Net income 2022 306 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2022 249 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 4 682 M 5 016 M 5 016 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart COLRUYT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Colruyt N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,98 €
Average target price 37,77 €
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Rika Coppens Independent Director
Chantal de Vrieze Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLRUYT N.V.-6.12%5 016
WALMART INC.8.41%431 801
SYSCO CORPORATION14.25%45 061
KROGER25.25%41 229
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.45%34 517
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED12.39%30 533