Colruyt N : Fully renewed Colruyt Lowest Prices store opens in Ekeren

Monday, April 25, 2022

On Wednesday 27 April 2022, the Colruyt Lowest Prices store in Ekeren reopens. The store and the Collect&Go pick-up point at the Kloosterstraat 122 are completely renewed and refurbished with the necessary attention for sustainability.

Colruyt Ekeren is a spacious store with a large assortment of quality products, both from known and private brands (Boni Selection and Everyday). Store manager Ian Kools: "In the renewed store, customers can shop in a freshmart with an even bigger selection. The butcher's department was expanded as well and has an open workshop wre you can see our qualified butchers at work. This makes it easy to ask questions or place orders."

The renewed Collect&Go pick-up point makes online shopping even more pleasant. Collect&Go is Colruyt Group's convenient online shopping service. Customers send their shopping list to collectandgo.be or the app, and the co-workers have their products ready at the pick-up point on the day and time of the customer's choice.

Colruyt Ekeren also focussed on sustainability. Thanks to energy-efficient LED lighting with sensors, up to 30% less energy is consumed. The solar panels on the roof also contribute to reducing CO2 emissions. In addition, a charging post for 2 electric cars has been provided and It is also possible to safely stall (cargo) bikes.

Ian Kools: "My co-workers and I are looking forward to welcoming you in our renewed store. To open the store in an extra festive fashion, our 2,000 first customers will receive a nice gift. So, we look forward to meeting you from Wednesday 27 April!"

Contactinformation

Eva Biltereyst (Colruyt Lowest Prices press officer)

+32 (0)479 72 29 10.

Marc Knockaert (regional manager)

+32 (0)2 345 23 45

Practical information

Colruyt Ekeren

Kloosterstraat 122

2180 Ekeren

Opening hours

Mon - Sat: 8.30 am - 8 pm

Fri: 8.30 am - 9 pm

About Colruyt Lowest Prices

Colruyt is Colruyt Group's Lowest Prices supermarket. The store chain has been guaranteeing the lowest price for each product at any moment for more than 40 years now. Customers can find about 10,500 food and 7,500 non-food products, from fresh fruit and vegetables and meat to cleaning and care products. Colruyt also stands out by its simplicity, efficient shopping and efforts in the field of sustainability. The chain operates 248 stores in Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and employs more than 15,000 people. Customers can also order their purchases in the Colruyt web shop and pick them up in about 221 Collect&Go collection points.

