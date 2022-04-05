Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Colruyt N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
Colruyt N : OKay Compact to open a fifth branch in Brussels

04/05/2022 | 04:18am EDT
Tuesday, April 5, 2022

On Friday 8 April, OKay Compact - the urban version of the OKay neighbourhood supermarket - opens its twelfth store. The enseigne opted for Molenbeek to open its fifth establishment in Brussels. In this convenient neighbourhood supermarket, customers will find everything they need to do their daily shopping quickly, easily and cheaply.

The local people's shop on the corner

At OKay Compact, customers can do their daily shopping seven days a week. Just like OKay, OKay Compact is a true neighbourhood supermarket, which is ideal for quick, easy and cheap shopping! This convenient store is within easy walking and cycling distance and has a nice assortment of fresh products: fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, bread and pastries... In the new OKay Compact, customers will also be able to choose from a broad assortment of takeaway products, such as sandwiches and coffee, and compose their own salad at thesalad bar. Afterwards, they will also be able to enjoy the pasta bar that will open in the store on 19/4. In summary: a wide choice and an ideal location for everyday shopping or for a delicious meal on the go!

Molenbeek in the spotlight

OKay Compact went to meet local residents to find out their stories and those of the neighbourhood, because nothing is more natural than for a local supermarket to want to discover its neighbours. Passers-by took part in the game and their stories, full of love for the region, can be discovered in the store's opening newspaper.

A team that takes care of you

The new OKay Compact will be led by City Manager Bart. He and his team of 7 co-workers are at your disposal if you need help or have any questions. They will be happy to help you with a smile.

Contactinformation
Silja Decock, Colruyt Group press officer
+32 (0)473 92 45 10 or +32 (0)2 363 55 45
press@colruytgroup.com

Practical information
OKay Compact Molenbeek
Rue Picard 46
+32 (0)2 242 72 37
www.okaycompact.be

Opening hours
Monday from 13:00 to 19:30
Tuesday to Saturday from 7:00 to 19:30
Sunday from 8:00 to 13:00

About OKay Compact

OKay Compact is the urban version of the OKay neighbourhood supermarket. Traditional OKay stores are located along busy roads, close to the centre of towns and villages. OKay Compact on the contrary is established in the city centre. With an average surface of 350 m², OKay Compact stores are smaller than traditional OKay stores, which have an average surface of 650 m². The in-store assortment is smaller and includes more products for on-the-go consumption, such as coffee, cold drinks and hot snacks. At OKay Compact, customers won't find a trolley, only baskets, allowing them to shop quickly and efficiently. OKay Compact currently has 12 branches, which are receiving very positive feedback from customers. The neighbourhood supermarket OKay has some 140 branches.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
