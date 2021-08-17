Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 17 August 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 9 August 2021 to 13 August 2021 included a total of 92.691 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 2.777.121 treasury shares on 13 August 2021 or 2,04% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 136.154.960).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 9 August 2021 to 13 August 2021

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase (1) price (EUR price (EUR) 09/08/2021 XBRU 11.000 47,6821 47,9600 47,5800 09/08/2021 Total 11.000 47,6821 524.503,10 10/08/2021 XBRU 23.000 47,5877 47,8500 47,4000 10/08/2021 Total 23.000 47,5877 1.094.517,10 11/08/2021 XBRU 191 47,9264 47,9500 47,9200 11/08/2021 Total 191 47,9264 9.153,94 12/08/2021 XBRU 30.000 48,0818 48,4100 47,6000 12/08/2021 Total 30.000 48,0818 1.442.454,00 13/08/2021 XBRU 28.500 47,9761 48,3500 47,7500 13/08/2021 Total 28.500 47,9761 1.367.318,85 General total 92.691 47,88 4.437.946,99

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The other activities comprise the energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.