    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 08/23 11:35:05 am
48.59 EUR   -0.21%
01:44aCOLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
08/17COLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
08/16COLRUYT N : and OKay commit to more welfare for broilers
PU
Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

08/24/2021 | 01:44am EDT
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 24 August 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 16 August 2021 to 20 August 2021 included a total of 44.500 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 2.821.621 treasury shares on 20 August 2021 or 2,07% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 136.154.960).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 16 August 2021 to 20 August 2021

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

(1)

price (EUR

price

(EUR)

16/08/2021

XBRU

13.000

48,0335

48,2200

47,8000

16/08/2021

Total

13.000

48,0335

624.435,50

17/08/2021

XBRU

16.000

48,1647

48,4100

47,8100

17/08/2021

Total

16.000

48,1647

770.635,20

18/08/2021

XBRU

0

0,0000

0,0000

0,0000

18/08/2021

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

19/08/2021

XBRU

15.500

48,1992

48,4100

48,0700

19/08/2021

Total

15.500

48,1992

747.087,60

20/08/2021

XBRU

0

0,0000

0,0000

0,0000

20/08/2021

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

General total

44.500

48,14

2.142.158,30

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The other activities comprise the energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
