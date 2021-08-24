Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 24 August 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 16 August 2021 to 20 August 2021 included a total of 44.500 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 2.821.621 treasury shares on 20 August 2021 or 2,07% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 136.154.960).

Overview of repurchases from 16 August 2021 to 20 August 2021

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase (1) price (EUR price (EUR) 16/08/2021 XBRU 13.000 48,0335 48,2200 47,8000 16/08/2021 Total 13.000 48,0335 624.435,50 17/08/2021 XBRU 16.000 48,1647 48,4100 47,8100 17/08/2021 Total 16.000 48,1647 770.635,20 18/08/2021 XBRU 0 0,0000 0,0000 0,0000 18/08/2021 Total 0 0,0000 0,00 19/08/2021 XBRU 15.500 48,1992 48,4100 48,0700 19/08/2021 Total 15.500 48,1992 747.087,60 20/08/2021 XBRU 0 0,0000 0,0000 0,0000 20/08/2021 Total 0 0,0000 0,00 General total 44.500 48,14 2.142.158,30

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

