    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
News 
Summary

Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

10/12/2021 | 01:52am EDT
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 12 October 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 4 October 2021 to 8 October 2021 included a total of 129.945 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions and the cancellation of 2.500.000 treasury shares on

7 October 2021, the company holds a total of 950.035 treasury shares on 8 October 2021 or 0,71% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.654.960).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 4 October 2021 to 8 October 2021

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

(1)

price (EUR

price

(EUR)

04/10/2021

XBRU

26.000

42,4643

42,8900

42,1200

04/10/2021

Total

26.000

42,4643

81.620,91

05/10/2021

XBRU

25.945

42,8731

43,1200

42,5700

05/10/2021

Total

25.945

42,8731

191.404,80

06/10/2021

XBRU

26.000

43,4626

43,6600

43,0600

06/10/2021

Total

26.000

43,4626

19.228,76

07/10/2021

XBRU

26.000

43,2232

43,5600

43,0000

07/10/2021

Total

26.000

43,2232

2.502.354,40

08/10/2021

XBRU

26.000

43,1395

43,4700

42,8100

08/10/2021

Total

26.000

43,1395

2.845.351,80

General total

129.945

43,03

5.591.872,18

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The other activities comprise the energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
