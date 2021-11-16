Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 16 November 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 8 November 2021 to 12 November 2021 included a total of 89.195 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 1.458.161 treasury shares on 12 November 2021 or 1,09% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.654.960).

Overview of repurchases from 8 November 2021 to 12 November 2021

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase (1) price (EUR price (EUR) 08/11/2021 XBRU 62.500 42,5545 42,9900 42,2600 08/11/2021 Total 62.500 42,5545 2.659.656,25 09/11/2021 XBRU 20.210 42,3722 42,5800 42,2000 09/11/2021 Total 20.210 42,3722 856.342,16 10/11/2021 XBRU 0 0,0000 10/11/2021 Total 0 0,0000 0,00 11/11/2021 XBRU 2.325 43,2206 43,2800 43,1600 11/11/2021 Total 2.325 43,2206 100.487,90 12/11/2021 XBRU 4.160 43,0954 43,1300 43,0600 12/11/2021 Total 4.160 43,0954 179.276,86 General total 89.195 42,56 3.795.763,17

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

