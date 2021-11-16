Log in
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 16 November 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 8 November 2021 to 12 November 2021 included a total of 89.195 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 1.458.161 treasury shares on 12 November 2021 or 1,09% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.654.960).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 8 November 2021 to 12 November 2021

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

(1)

price (EUR

price

(EUR)

08/11/2021

XBRU

62.500

42,5545

42,9900

42,2600

08/11/2021

Total

62.500

42,5545

2.659.656,25

09/11/2021

XBRU

20.210

42,3722

42,5800

42,2000

09/11/2021

Total

20.210

42,3722

856.342,16

10/11/2021

XBRU

0

0,0000

10/11/2021

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

11/11/2021

XBRU

2.325

43,2206

43,2800

43,1600

11/11/2021

Total

2.325

43,2206

100.487,90

12/11/2021

XBRU

4.160

43,0954

43,1300

43,0600

12/11/2021

Total

4.160

43,0954

179.276,86

General total

89.195

42,56

3.795.763,17

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The other activities comprise the energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 10 162 M 11 559 M 11 559 M
Net income 2022 362 M 411 M 411 M
Net Debt 2022 30,3 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 5 783 M 6 606 M 6 578 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 29 420
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart COLRUYT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Colruyt N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 43,27 €
Average target price 46,16 €
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Rika Coppens Independent Director
François Gillet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLRUYT N.V.-10.73%6 606
WALMART INC.2.50%412 028
SYSCO CORPORATION2.63%39 070
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.92%34 885
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.28.88%34 803
THE KROGER CO.33.60%31 553