Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 28 December 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 20 December 2021 to 24 December 2021 included a total of 119.592 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.177.945 treasury shares on 24 December 2021 or 1,63% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.839.188).

Overview of repurchases from 20 December 2021 to 24 December 2021

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 20/12/2021 XBRU 27.000 37,6026 38,0800 37,3900 20/12/2021 Total 27.000 37,6026 1.015.270,20 21/12/2021 XBRU 24.500 37,9948 38,4100 37,4800 21/12/2021 Total 24.500 37,9948 930.872,60 22/12/2021 XBRU 30.000 37,3752 37,7900 37,0100 22/12/2021 Total 30.000 37,3752 1.121.256,00 23/12/2021 XBRU 25.600 37,3216 37,4700 37,2100 23/12/2021 Total 25.600 37,3216 955.432,96 24/12/2021 XBRU 12.492 37,1485 37,3200 37,0400 24/12/2021 Total 12.492 37,1485 464.059,06 General total 119.592 37,52 4.486.890,82

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

