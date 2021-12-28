Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Colruyt N.V.
  News
  7. Summary
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 12/27 11:35:01 am
37.35 EUR   +0.54%
01:47aCOLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
12/21COLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
12/15COLRUYT N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

12/28/2021 | 01:47am EST
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 28 December 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 20 December 2021 to 24 December 2021 included a total of 119.592 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 2.177.945 treasury shares on 24 December 2021 or 1,63% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.839.188).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 20 December 2021 to 24 December 2021

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility (1)

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

20/12/2021

XBRU

27.000

37,6026

38,0800

37,3900

20/12/2021

Total

27.000

37,6026

1.015.270,20

21/12/2021

XBRU

24.500

37,9948

38,4100

37,4800

21/12/2021

Total

24.500

37,9948

930.872,60

22/12/2021

XBRU

30.000

37,3752

37,7900

37,0100

22/12/2021

Total

30.000

37,3752

1.121.256,00

23/12/2021

XBRU

25.600

37,3216

37,4700

37,2100

23/12/2021

Total

25.600

37,3216

955.432,96

24/12/2021

XBRU

12.492

37,1485

37,3200

37,0400

24/12/2021

Total

12.492

37,1485

464.059,06

General total

119.592

37,52

4.486.890,82

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy) and France (fuels), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
