    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03/22 11:35:05 am
34.44 EUR   -0.23%
COLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
COLRUYT N : Renewed Spar Compact Lauwe opens its doors on 10 March
PU
COLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
Colruyt N : Repurchase treasury shares

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 8 March 2022 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 28 February 2022 to 4 March 2022 included a total of 19.029 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 3.372.179 treasury shares on 4 March 2022 or 2,52% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.839.188).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 28 February 2022 to 4 March 2022

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility (1)

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

28/02/2022

XBRU

19.029

35,5077

35,78

35,14

28/02/2022

Total

19.029

35,5077

675.676,02

01/03/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

01/03/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

02/03/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

02/03/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

03/03/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

03/03/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

04/03/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

04/03/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

General total

19.029

35,51

675.676,02

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy) and France (fuels), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
