Colruyt N : Repurchase treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 15 March 2022 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 7 March 2022 to 11 March 2022 included a total of 52.045 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 3.424.224 treasury shares on 11 March 2022 or 2,56% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.839.188).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 7 March 2022 to 11 March 2022

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 07/03/2022 XBRU 0 0,0000 07/03/2022 Total 0 0,0000 0.00 08/03/2022 XBRU 0 0,0000 08/03/2022 Total 0 0,0000 0,00 09/03/2022 XBRU 0 0,0000 09/03/2022 Total 0 0,0000 0,00 10/03/2022 XBRU 26.395 34,6420 35,0900 34,1800 10/03/2022 Total 26.395 34,6420 914.375,59 11/03/2022 XBRU 25.650 35,0876 35,3700 34,7900 11/03/2022 Total 25.650 35,0876 889.996,94 General total 52.045 34,86 1.814.372,53

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

