Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Colruyt N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03/21 12:35:03 pm EDT
36.45 EUR   +0.44%
06:40pCOLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
07:28aCOLRUYT N : DreamLand Lede celebrates complete make-over
PU
05:08aCOLRUYT N : Spar Colruyt Group opens renewed Spar Drieslinter on Thursday 24 March
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colruyt N : Repurchase treasury shares

03/21/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 15 March 2022 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 7 March 2022 to 11 March 2022 included a total of 52.045 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 3.424.224 treasury shares on 11 March 2022 or 2,56% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.839.188).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 7 March 2022 to 11 March 2022

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility (1)

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

07/03/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

07/03/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0.00

08/03/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

08/03/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

09/03/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

09/03/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

10/03/2022

XBRU

26.395

34,6420

35,0900

34,1800

10/03/2022

Total

26.395

34,6420

914.375,59

11/03/2022

XBRU

25.650

35,0876

35,3700

34,7900

11/03/2022

Total

25.650

35,0876

889.996,94

General total

52.045

34,86

1.814.372,53

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy) and France (fuels), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLRUYT N.V.
06:40pCOLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
07:28aCOLRUYT N : DreamLand Lede celebrates complete make-over
PU
05:08aCOLRUYT N : Spar Colruyt Group opens renewed Spar Drieslinter on Thursday 24 March
PU
03/18COLRUYT N : launches Cara Blond & Cara Rouge
PU
03/17COLRUYT N : Group supports guest families to refugees in Belgium with Xtra-discount of 3%
PU
03/16COLRUYT N : DreamLand opens 5 garden & terrace pop-ups in Halle, Kuurne, Lede, Tongerlo en..
PU
03/15COLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
03/15COLRUYT N.V. : Share buyback
CO
03/14COLRUYT N : DreamLand Wilrijk celebrates complete make-over
PU
03/08COLRUYT N : OKay opens brand-new, sustainable local supermarket in Hoegaarden
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLRUYT N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 973 M 11 015 M 11 015 M
Net income 2022 308 M 340 M 340 M
Net Debt 2022 249 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 4 878 M 5 388 M 5 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart COLRUYT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Colruyt N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 36,45 €
Average target price 37,77 €
Spread / Average Target 3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Rika Coppens Independent Director
Chantal de Vrieze Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLRUYT N.V.-2.60%5 373
WALMART INC.0.52%403 433
SYSCO CORPORATION3.42%41 225
KROGER23.33%40 525
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-5.13%32 218
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.35%31 353