Colruyt N : Repurchase treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 26 April 2022 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 19 April 2022 to 22 April 2022 included a total of 216.800 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 3.757.754 treasury shares on 22 April 2022 or 2,81% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.839.188).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.com under:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 19 April 2022 to 22 April 2022

Date of purchase Trading facility (1) Number of shares Average price (EUR) Highest purchase price (EUR) Lowest purchase price (EUR) Total (EUR) 19/04/2022 XBRU 53.000 35,1110 36,0800 34,7200 19/04/2022 Total 53.000 35,1110 1.860.883,00 20/04/2022 XBRU 54.800 34,9932 35,4300 34,6400 20/04/2022 Total 54.800 34,9932 1.917.627,36 21/04/2022 XBRU 51.000 35,2396 35,6600 34,9900 21/04/2022 Total 51.000 35,2396 1.797.219,60 22/04/2022 XBRU 58.000 34,8697 35,0900 34,6100 22/04/2022 Total 58.000 34,8697 2.022.442,60 General total 216.800 35,0500 7.598.172,56 (1)

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy) and France (fuels), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.