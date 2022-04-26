Log in
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/25 11:35:22 am EDT
34.98 EUR   +1.07%
02:11aCOLRUYT N : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
04/25COLRUYT N : Revamped OKay Oostakker reopens as a sustainable neighbourhood supermarket on 27 April
PU
04/25COLRUYT N : Bio-Planet now only sells eggs from production without chick culling
PU
Colruyt N : Repurchase treasury shares

04/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 26 April 2022 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 19 April 2022 to 22 April 2022 included a total of 216.800 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 3.757.754 treasury shares on 22 April 2022 or 2,81% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.839.188).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.com under:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 19 April 2022 to 22 April 2022

Date of purchase

Trading facility (1)

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Highest purchase price (EUR)

Lowest purchase price (EUR)

Total (EUR)

19/04/2022

XBRU

53.000

35,1110

36,0800

34,7200

19/04/2022

Total

53.000

35,1110

1.860.883,00

20/04/2022

XBRU

54.800

34,9932

35,4300

34,6400

20/04/2022

Total

54.800

34,9932

1.917.627,36

21/04/2022

XBRU

51.000

35,2396

35,6600

34,9900

21/04/2022

Total

51.000

35,2396

1.797.219,60

22/04/2022

XBRU

58.000

34,8697

35,0900

34,6100

22/04/2022

Total

58.000

34,8697

2.022.442,60

General total

216.800

35,0500

7.598.172,56

(1)

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy) and France (fuels), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 975 M 10 688 M 10 688 M
Net income 2022 306 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2022 249 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 4 682 M 5 016 M 5 016 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 42,5%
Managers and Directors
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Rika Coppens Independent Director
Chantal de Vrieze Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLRUYT N.V.-6.12%5 016
WALMART INC.8.41%431 801
SYSCO CORPORATION14.25%45 061
KROGER25.25%41 229
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.45%34 517
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED12.39%30 533