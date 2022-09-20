Advanced search
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:36 2022-09-19 am EDT
30.21 EUR   -0.63%
Colruyt N : Repurchase treasury shares

09/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 20 September 2022 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 12 September 2022 to 16 September 2022 included a total of 10.245 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 6.436.221 treasury shares on 16 September 2022 or 4,81% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.839.188).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 12 September 2022 to 16 September 2022

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

(1)

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

12/09/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

12/09/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

13/09/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

13/09/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

14/09/2022

XBRU

0

0,0000

14/09/2022

Total

0

0,0000

0,00

15/09/2022

XBRU

6.508

29,2656

29,5000

29,1600

15/09/2022

Total

6.508

29,2656

190.460,52

16/09/2022

XBRU

3.737

29,1778

29,3200

28,9900

16/09/2022

Total

3.737

29,1778

109.037,44

General total

10.245

29,2300

299.497,96

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and approximately 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, CocciMarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré en The Fashion Store. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy) and France (fuels) and printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,0 billion revenue in 2021/22. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
