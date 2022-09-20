Colruyt N : Repurchase treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 20 September 2022 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 12 September 2022 to 16 September 2022 included a total of 10.245 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 6.436.221 treasury shares on 16 September 2022 or 4,81% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.839.188).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 12 September 2022 to 16 September 2022

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase (1) price (EUR) price (EUR) 12/09/2022 XBRU 0 0,0000 12/09/2022 Total 0 0,0000 0,00 13/09/2022 XBRU 0 0,0000 13/09/2022 Total 0 0,0000 0,00 14/09/2022 XBRU 0 0,0000 14/09/2022 Total 0 0,0000 0,00 15/09/2022 XBRU 6.508 29,2656 29,5000 29,1600 15/09/2022 Total 6.508 29,2656 190.460,52 16/09/2022 XBRU 3.737 29,1778 29,3200 28,9900 16/09/2022 Total 3.737 29,1778 109.037,44 General total 10.245 29,2300 299.497,96

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

About Colruyt Group

