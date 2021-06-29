Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 29 June 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 380.110 treasury shares in the period from 21 June 2021 until 25 June 2021 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 2.382.838 treasury shares on 25 June 2021 or 1,75% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 136.154.960).

Overview of repurchases from 21 June 2021 until 25 June 2021

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 21/06/2021 XBRU 72.360 46,9518 47,7000 46,6000 21/06/2021 Total 72.360 46,9518 3.397.432,25 22/06/2021 XBRU 75.300 46,8545 47,2100 46,5400 22/06/2021 Total 75.300 46,8545 3.528.143,85 23/06/2021 XBRU 77.210 47,0276 47,3600 46,6000 23/06/2021 Total 77.210 47,0276 3.631.001,00 24/06/2021 XBRU 79.240 46,8909 47,1600 46,5800 24/06/2021 Total 79.240 46,8909 3.715.634,92 25/06/2021 XBRU 76.000 47,3030 49,9600 47,5300 25/06/2021 Total 76.000 47,3030 3.595.028,00 General total 380.110 47,01 17.867.240,01

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

