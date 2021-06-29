Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Colruyt N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 06/28 11:35:12 am
47.27 EUR   +0.04%
01:40aCOLRUYT N  : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
06/28COLRUYT N  : Renovated Colruyt Deurne-Noord opens its doors
PU
06/28COLRUYT N  : Renovated Spar Tongerlo opens its doors on 1 July
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colruyt N : Repurchase of treasury shares

06/29/2021 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 29 June 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 380.110 treasury shares in the period from 21 June 2021 until 25 June 2021 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 2.382.838 treasury shares on 25 June 2021 or 1,75% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 136.154.960).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 21 June 2021 until 25 June 2021

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility (1)

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

21/06/2021

XBRU

72.360

46,9518

47,7000

46,6000

21/06/2021

Total

72.360

46,9518

3.397.432,25

22/06/2021

XBRU

75.300

46,8545

47,2100

46,5400

22/06/2021

Total

75.300

46,8545

3.528.143,85

23/06/2021

XBRU

77.210

47,0276

47,3600

46,6000

23/06/2021

Total

77.210

47,0276

3.631.001,00

24/06/2021

XBRU

79.240

46,8909

47,1600

46,5800

24/06/2021

Total

79.240

46,8909

3.715.634,92

25/06/2021

XBRU

76.000

47,3030

49,9600

47,5300

25/06/2021

Total

76.000

47,3030

3.595.028,00

General total

380.110

47,01

17.867.240,01

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar and Spar Compact stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The other activities comprise the energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 05:39:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COLRUYT N.V.
01:40aCOLRUYT N  : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
06/28COLRUYT N  : Renovated Colruyt Deurne-Noord opens its doors
PU
06/28COLRUYT N  : Renovated Spar Tongerlo opens its doors on 1 July
PU
06/22COLRUYT N  : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
06/18ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...
06/14COLRUYT N  : A new generation Spar shop opens its doors in Nassogne
PU
06/14COLRUYT N  : Renovated Colruyt Lowest Prices with larger fresh market opens its ..
PU
06/08COLRUYT N  : A new Spar store opens its doors in Spa
PU
06/08COLRUYT N.V.  : Share buyback
CO
06/01COLRUYT N  : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 976 M 11 881 M 11 881 M
Net income 2021 412 M 491 M 491 M
Net cash 2021 112 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 6 350 M 7 577 M 7 563 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 31 189
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart COLRUYT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Colruyt N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 47,27 €
Average target price 47,17 €
Spread / Average Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Rika Coppens Independent Director
François Gillet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLRUYT N.V.-2.48%7 581
WALMART INC.-4.20%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION2.64%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-3.71%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.79%30 391
THE KROGER CO.23.93%29 299