Colruyt N : Repurchase treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 20 April 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 100.000 treasury shares in the period from 12 April 2021 until 16 April 2021 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 1.477.546 treasury shares on 16 April 2021 or 1,09% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 136.154.960).

Overview of repurchases from 12 April 2021 until 16 April 2021

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility (1) of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase price (EUR) price (EUR) 12/04/2021 XBRU 5.000 49,9119 50,18 49,63 12/04/2021 Total 5.000 49,9119 249.559,50 13/04/2021 XBRU 25.000 48,7810 49,65 48,53 13/04/2021 Total 25.000 48,7810 1.219.525,00 14/04/2021 XBRU 25.000 48,8020 49,16 48,29 14/04/2021 Total 25.000 48,8020 1.220.050,00 15/04/2021 XBRU 20.000 48,6109 48,98 48,32 15/04/2021 Total 20.000 48,6109 972.218,00 16/04/2021 XBRU 25.000 48,8249 49,03 48,31 16/04/2021 Total 25.000 48,8249 1.220.622,50 General total 100.000 48,82 4.881.975,00

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

