    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 04/19 11:35:14 am
49.85 EUR   +1.78%
COLRUYT N  : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
COLRUYT N  : Vosselaar reopens with an enlarged fresh market and frozen products department
PU
COLRUYT N  : Repurchase treasury shares
PU
Colruyt N : Repurchase treasury shares

04/20/2021 | 02:06am EDT
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 20 April 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased a total of 100.000 treasury shares in the period from 12 April 2021 until 16 April 2021 at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds a total of 1.477.546 treasury shares on 16 April 2021 or 1,09% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 136.154.960).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 12 April 2021 until 16 April 2021

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility (1)

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

12/04/2021

XBRU

5.000

49,9119

50,18

49,63

12/04/2021

Total

5.000

49,9119

249.559,50

13/04/2021

XBRU

25.000

48,7810

49,65

48,53

13/04/2021

Total

25.000

48,7810

1.219.525,00

14/04/2021

XBRU

25.000

48,8020

49,16

48,29

14/04/2021

Total

25.000

48,8020

1.220.050,00

15/04/2021

XBRU

20.000

48,6109

48,98

48,32

15/04/2021

Total

20.000

48,6109

972.218,00

16/04/2021

XBRU

25.000

48,8249

49,03

48,31

16/04/2021

Total

25.000

48,8249

1.220.622,50

General total

100.000

48,82

4.881.975,00

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and about 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated stores Spar and Spar Compact. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is the majority shareholder of the chain that comprises ZEB, ZEB For Stars, The Fashion Store and PointCarré. Solucious delivers foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, the hospitality sector, etc.). The other activities comprise the sale of fuel in Belgium (DATS 24), print and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 30.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,5 billion revenue in 2019/20. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
