Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Colruyt N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Completely revamped Colruyt store opens in Ghent

10/29/2021 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Completely revamped Colruyt store opens in Ghent
29 October 2021
On Wednesday 3 November 2021, the Colruyt Lowest Prices store at Drongensesteenweg 197 in Ghent reopens its doors. The store was entirely renovated, enabling customers to shop even more pleasantly and efficiently.
Optimal shopping experience

In the past few weeks, the Colruyt Lowest Prices store was renovated and rearranged completely. Store manager Nicholas Vermeersch: "Thanks to our new layout, customers can shop even more pleasantly and efficiently. We were also able to expand the freshmarket. Customers can choose from an even broader range of fresh fruit and vegetables, cheeses, prepare dishes and fish. The self-service butcher's department was also revamped. You can see our qualified butchers at work in an open workshop, where they cut and pack fresh meat on the spot. If you have questions or special orders, you can directly talk to them."

Together with the store, the Collect&Go pick-up point of Colruyt group's online shopping service also opens again. The store has a car park with 165 parking places, 114 of which are covered.

Sustainable choices

During the renovation, we took sustainability into account. Colruyt is continuously investing in more efficiency. This also applies to the renovated store in Ghent. It uses rainwater for cleaning and for flushing the toilets. The whole store runs on green electricity and is equipped with solar panels to generate its own energy.

The team of Colruyt Ghent is ready for you

Store manager Nicholas Vermeersch: "If you come and discover the renovated Colruyt in Ghent in the first week, we will have a small welcome gift for you. My team and I are looking forward to welcoming everyone in safe conditions."

For more information, you can contact:
  • Rob Smeets (regional manager) at 02 345 23 45.
  • Eva Biltereyst (Colruyt Lowest Prices press officer) at 0479 72 29 10
Practical information:

Colruyt Ghent
Drongensesteenweg 197
9000 Gent

Opening hours:

Mon - Sat: 8.30 - 20.00
Fri: 8.30 - 21.00

Follow Colruyt Lowest Prices

Boilerplate Colruyt Lowest Prices

About Colruyt

Colruyt is Colruyt Group's Lowest Prices supermarket. The store chain has been guaranteeing the lowest price for each product at any moment for more than 40 years now. Customers can find about 10,500 food and 7,500 non-food products, from fresh fruit and vegetables and meat to cleaning and care products. Colruyt also stands out by its simplicity, efficient shopping and efforts in the field of sustainability. The chain operates 248 stores in Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and employs more than 15,000 people. Customers can also order their purchases in the Colruyt web shop and pick them up in about 221 Collect&Go collection points.

Media material To media material
Contact for press
Hanne Poppe - Silja Decock Press relations officer
Persverantwoordelijke
+32 (0)2 363 55 45
+32 (0)473 92 45 10
Nathalie Roisin Responsable presse
+32 (0)2 363 55 45
+32 (0)473 82 27 15
Outside of office hours
+32 (0)473 92 45 10
Prefer to ask a question via email?
Contact Form

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:20:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COLRUYT N.V.
09:21aBIO-PLANET'S FOOD CHALLENGE : start-up 'Marine Taste' wins the award for best product in t..
PU
09:21aCompletely revamped Colruyt store opens in Ghent
PU
10/28Renewed Spar Kortrijk reopens on Thursday 4 November
PU
10/26COLRUYT N : Renovated OKay Vossem reopens on 29 October as a sustainable local supermarket
PU
10/26COLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
10/22COLRUYT N : First harvest bread wheat of Belgian chain project is a success
PU
10/12COLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
10/08COLRUYT N : Group Fine Food opens new Fine Food Salads production site in Halle, strengthe..
PU
10/05COLRUYT N : Publication of a transparency notification - Colruyt Group, Colruyt family and..
PU
10/05COLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLRUYT N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 168 M 11 835 M 11 835 M
Net income 2022 362 M 421 M 421 M
Net cash 2022 19,6 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 5 676 M 6 630 M 6 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 29 420
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart COLRUYT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Colruyt N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 42,47 €
Average target price 46,41 €
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Rika Coppens Independent Director
François Gillet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLRUYT N.V.-12.38%6 630
WALMART INC.2.98%411 387
SYSCO CORPORATION3.21%39 148
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.40%35 323
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.21.53%33 560
THE KROGER CO.24.97%29 359