Completely revamped Colruyt store opens in Ghent
29 October 2021
On Wednesday 3 November 2021, the Colruyt Lowest Prices store at Drongensesteenweg 197 in Ghent reopens its doors. The store was entirely renovated, enabling customers to shop even more pleasantly and efficiently.
Optimal shopping experience
In the past few weeks, the Colruyt Lowest Prices store was renovated and rearranged completely. Store manager Nicholas Vermeersch: "Thanks to our new layout, customers can shop even more pleasantly and efficiently. We were also able to expand the freshmarket. Customers can choose from an even broader range of fresh fruit and vegetables, cheeses, prepare dishes and fish. The self-service butcher's department was also revamped. You can see our qualified butchers at work in an open workshop, where they cut and pack fresh meat on the spot. If you have questions or special orders, you can directly talk to them."
Together with the store, the Collect&Go pick-up point of Colruyt group's online shopping service also opens again. The store has a car park with 165 parking places, 114 of which are covered.
Sustainable choices
During the renovation, we took sustainability into account. Colruyt is continuously investing in more efficiency. This also applies to the renovated store in Ghent. It uses rainwater for cleaning and for flushing the toilets. The whole store runs on green electricity and is equipped with solar panels to generate its own energy.
The team of Colruyt Ghent is ready for you
Store manager Nicholas Vermeersch: "If you come and discover the renovated Colruyt in Ghent in the first week, we will have a small welcome gift for you. My team and I are looking forward to welcoming everyone in safe conditions."
For more information, you can contact:
Practical information:
-
Rob Smeets (regional manager) at 02 345 23 45.
-
Eva Biltereyst (Colruyt Lowest Prices press officer) at 0479 72 29 10
Colruyt Ghent
Opening hours:
Drongensesteenweg 197
9000 Gent
Mon - Sat: 8.30 - 20.00
Fri: 8.30 - 21.00
About Colruyt
Colruyt is Colruyt Group's Lowest Prices supermarket. The store chain has been guaranteeing the lowest price for each product at any moment for more than 40 years now. Customers can find about 10,500 food and 7,500 non-food products, from fresh fruit and vegetables and meat to cleaning and care products. Colruyt also stands out by its simplicity, efficient shopping and efforts in the field of sustainability. The chain operates 248 stores in Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and employs more than 15,000 people. Customers can also order their purchases in the Colruyt web shop and pick them up in about 221 Collect&Go collection points.
