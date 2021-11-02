Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Colruyt N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dreamland focuses on raising awareness about child poverty this Saint Nicholas season with Het Kinderarmoedefonds and Arc-en-Ciel (child poverty funds) and launches donation campaign

11/02/2021 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dreamland focuses on raising awareness about child poverty this Saint Nicholas season with Het Kinderarmoedefonds and Arc-en-Ciel (child poverty funds) and launches donation campaign
2 November 2021
Toy specialist Dreamland is framing this year's Saint Nicholas story in a campaign against child poverty. Research shows that 1 in 5 Belgian children[1] live in poverty. Dreamland wants to use extra resources to make Saint Nicholas more accessible for all Belgian children and brings a positive message with a new campaign, "A magical Saint Nicholas for every child", starting today. The toy specialist is set to distribute €75,000 in toy vouchers. With the help of Het Kinderarmoedefonds in Flanders and Arc-en-Ciel in Brussels and Wallonia, Dreamland will distribute the donations to local organisations, which will be in charge of distributing the vouchers to vulnerable families. Customers can also make a donation for underprivileged families.
The catchy campaign "Every child deserves a magical Saint Nicholas" is launched today

Dreamland, Colruyt Group's toy specialist, has been actively focusing on fun for the whole family for years, and does not intend to shy away from any themes and issues. After a campaign that focused on gender neutrality in 2019, Dreamland wants to create more awareness about the topic of child poverty during the upcoming Saint Nicholas period. Especially around that time, a huge gap appears when it comes to buying gifts: not every child receives the presents on their Saint Nicholas wish list just like that.

First of all, Dreamland will get to work with an initial sum of €75,000 in the form of toy vouchers. To further enhance this financial support, Dreamland is also launching a donation campaign to which customers can contribute. This campaign will be launched on radio and television today. With the help of Het Kinderarmoedefonds in Flanders and Arc-en-Ciel in Brussels and Wallonia, Dreamland will distribute the donations to local organisations, which will be in charge of distributing the vouchers to vulnerable families.

Not obvious to receive gifts from a Saint Nicholas wish list

Although Saint Nicholas is an excellent time to shower children with gifts, many Belgian children still cannot tick all the boxes next to the items on their Saint Nicholas wish list. Knowing that 1 in 5 children live in poverty, celebrating Saint Nicholas is not an obvious thing to do in all Belgian living rooms. Research[2] also shows that playing is crucial for a child's development. It equips them with the skills needed to find their place in society, such as emotional intelligence, creativity and problem-solving. 'Having enough playing opportunities' is also one of the 17 pillars to measure deprivation in children.

"It is in our DNA to focus on fun and play for the whole family. We want every family - and by extension every child - to enjoy a magical Saint Nicholas. Being able to play enough, with the right toys, is therefore a basic right for every child. Based on this ideology, we assume our social role and want to support families whose financial situation makes family fun a bit harder to achieve. We want to make the average consumer aware that Saint Nicholas presents are not obvious for everyone, without undermining an existing positive story", says Dieter Struye, General Manager Non-Food at Colruyt Group.

Moreover, as the market leader in Belgium, the broad network of Dreamland customers provides good leverage to set up solidarity actions. During the campaign, every customer can give some extra money to Het Kinderarmoedefonds (in Flanders) or Arc-en-Ciel (in Brussels and Wallonia). This can be done either by donating €1 when paying for purchases at the cash register, or by making a free donation via the Dreamland website.

"For parents from underprivileged families, giving a Saint Nicholas gift from the child's wish list is a difficult wish to fulfil. The Child Poverty Fund focuses on innovative projects, in which research institutions monitor the effect and measure results. By working with these organisations and distributing cheques, we can be sure that the money will actually be used for toys. It is also an opportunity for parents to buy their child the gift he or she really wants. In this way, we create a beautiful connection between parents and their children there, too. We are therefore delighted that Dreamland is making this action happen", says Noël Slangen, chairman of Het Kinderarmoedefonds.

Taking on a social role

Dreamland not only wants to try and make a difference during this period, as a toy specialist it regularly supports charities for children. Het Kinderarmoedefonds and Arc-en-Ciel have also been able to count on Dreamland's support for some time. In 2020, Dreamland, in cooperation with Torfs, donated another large shipment of toys to Arc-en-Ciel and Het Kinderarmoedefonds. The aim was to provide the necessary distraction for children in poverty during the corona crisis. During the crisis, Dreamland also distributed 600 tablets to more than 70 residential care centres and institutions for special youth care.

This year, a collection campaign for reusable school bags was organised again, with the proceeds being donated to The Child Poverty Fund. On the French-speaking side, Dreamland regularly gives school supplies to Arc-en-Ciel. "At Dreamland we are more than happy to join in the 'step by step' story, Colruyt Group's sustainability concept. It is about consciously choosing and acting, step by step, every day. We support many initiatives in the group for a safe, respectful and liveable environment and want to continue to set an example", Struye concludes.

Donations are welcome via www.dreamland.be/doneer. The action will close on 28 November 2021.

[1] Source: Unicef

[2]https://en.calameo.com/read/0017742955e5b1c351567?authid=vFTNyFFGpRdw

Follow Dreamland

Boilerplate Dreamland

About DreamLand

DreamLand is the store for family and seasonal fun, offering an extensive range of indoor and outdoor toys (including the own Dreamland brand), exterior furniture, school supplies, multimedia and gaming products, furnishings for children's rooms, books and comics, and much more besides. It has been a subsidiary of Colruyt Group since 1994. DreamLand aims to inspire children and their families to have more fun together through play - after all, 'Playing makes everything better'. And our staff and stores definitely bring that concept to life, with fun experiences every week coupled with guaranteed lowest prices from the toy specialist. As well as the webshop, DreamLand currently has 46 stores and employs more than 800 people.

Media material To media material
Contact for press
Hanne Poppe - Silja Decock Press relations officer
Persverantwoordelijke
+32 (0)2 363 55 45
+32 (0)473 92 45 10
Nathalie Roisin Responsable presse
+32 (0)2 363 55 45
+32 (0)473 82 27 15
Outside of office hours
+32 (0)473 92 45 10
Prefer to ask a question via email?
Contact Form

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COLRUYT N.V.
05:39aDreamland focuses on raising awareness about child poverty this Saint Nicholas season w..
PU
10/29BIO-PLANET'S FOOD CHALLENGE : start-up 'Marine Taste' wins the award for best product in t..
PU
10/29Completely revamped Colruyt store opens in Ghent
PU
10/28Renewed Spar Kortrijk reopens on Thursday 4 November
PU
10/26COLRUYT N : Renovated OKay Vossem reopens on 29 October as a sustainable local supermarket
PU
10/26COLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
10/22COLRUYT N : First harvest bread wheat of Belgian chain project is a success
PU
10/12COLRUYT N : Repurchase of treasury shares
PU
10/08COLRUYT N : Group Fine Food opens new Fine Food Salads production site in Halle, strengthe..
PU
10/05COLRUYT N : Publication of a transparency notification - Colruyt Group, Colruyt family and..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLRUYT N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 168 M 11 799 M 11 799 M
Net income 2022 362 M 420 M 420 M
Net cash 2022 19,6 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 5 696 M 6 601 M 6 610 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 29 420
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart COLRUYT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Colruyt N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLRUYT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 42,62 €
Average target price 46,41 €
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jef Colruyt Chairman, CEO, MD & COO-Services
Stefaan Vandamme Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Astrid de Lathauwer Independent Director
Rika Coppens Independent Director
François Gillet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLRUYT N.V.-12.07%6 601
WALMART INC.3.91%417 689
SYSCO CORPORATION5.53%40 147
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.90%34 696
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.23.32%33 788
THE KROGER CO.27.36%30 080