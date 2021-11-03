Log in
    COLR   BE0974256852

COLRUYT N.V.

(COLR)
Repurchase of treasury shares

11/03/2021 | 03:02am EDT
PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 3 November 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 25 October 2021 to 29 October 2021 included a total of 69.110 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 1.291.326 treasury shares on 29 October 2021 or 0,97% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.654.960).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 25 October 2021 to 29 October 2021

Date of

Trading

Number

Average

Highest

Lowest

Total (EUR)

purchase

facility

of shares

price (EUR)

purchase

purchase

(1)

price (EUR

price

(EUR)

25/10/2021

XBRU

850

42,4330

43,0500

42,4100

25/10/2021

Total

850

42,4330

36.068,05

26/10/2021

XBRU

13.300

43,0938

43,2400

42,9700

26/10/2021

Total

13.300

43,0938

573.147,54

27/10/2021

XBRU

21.750

42,6921

42,8900

42,4600

27/10/2021

Total

21.750

42,6921

928.553,18

28/10/2021

XBRU

17.650

42,6065

42,7700

42,5200

28/10/2021

Total

17.650

42,6065

752.004,73

29/10/2021

XBRU

15.560

42,4265

42,5200

42,2000

29/10/2021

Total

15.560

42,4265

660.156,34

General total

69.110

42,68

2.949.929,83

  1. MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The other activities comprise the energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Disclaimer

Colruyt SA published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 07:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
