PRESS RELEASE - Halle (Belgium), 3 November 2021 08h30 - Regulated information

Repurchase of treasury shares

Referring to article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, the Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV communicates that it has purchased in the period from 25 October 2021 to 29 October 2021 included a total of 69.110 treasury shares at the regulated market Euronext Brussels, at an MTF or outside of an organised trading facility in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of Colruyt Group has performed this purchase after having been so empowered by the extraordinary general meeting of 10 October 2019.

As a result of these transactions the company holds a total of 1.291.326 treasury shares on 29 October 2021 or 0,97% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 133.654.960).

An overview of the repurchases of treasury shares since 1 July 2009, will be available on our website www.colruytgroup.comunder:

Investors/Shareholders' information/Overview of capital and shares/Repurchase of shares.

Overview of repurchases from 25 October 2021 to 29 October 2021

Date of Trading Number Average Highest Lowest Total (EUR) purchase facility of shares price (EUR) purchase purchase (1) price (EUR price (EUR) 25/10/2021 XBRU 850 42,4330 43,0500 42,4100 25/10/2021 Total 850 42,4330 36.068,05 26/10/2021 XBRU 13.300 43,0938 43,2400 42,9700 26/10/2021 Total 13.300 43,0938 573.147,54 27/10/2021 XBRU 21.750 42,6921 42,8900 42,4600 27/10/2021 Total 21.750 42,6921 928.553,18 28/10/2021 XBRU 17.650 42,6065 42,7700 42,5200 28/10/2021 Total 17.650 42,6065 752.004,73 29/10/2021 XBRU 15.560 42,4265 42,5200 42,2000 29/10/2021 Total 15.560 42,4265 660.156,34 General total 69.110 42,68 2.949.929,83

MIC Code trading facility: Euronext Brussels (XBRU), CBOE DXE (DXE), Turquoise (TRQX), Off-market

Contact

Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) +32 2 363 55 45 investor@colruytgroup.com

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 600 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Bike Republic and the affiliated Spar stores. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is majority shareholder of The Fashion Society, which includes the fashion retail chains ZEB, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and ZEB For Stars. JIMS operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Solucious and Culinoa deliver foodservice and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The other activities comprise the energy supply by DATS 24 in Belgium (fuels, natural gas and green energy), printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,9 billion revenue in 2020/21. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.