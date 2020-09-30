Colruyt : Dividend approval and payment

PRESS RELEASE - 30 September 2020 17h45 CET - Regulated information

General Meeting of Shareholders

of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV of 30 September 2020

Dividend approval and payment

Halle, 30 September 2020

In accordance with the resolutions carried out at the General Meeting of Shareholders of 30 September 2020, a dividend will be paid for the amount of:

Gross 1,35 EUR Net 0,945 EUR per share after deduction of 30% withholding tax

The dividend will be payable as of 6 October 2020 on presentation of coupon n°. 10 at the counters of every financial institution in Belgium. BNP Paribas Fortis Bank will act as the principal paying agent. The ex-date (detachment of the coupons) will be 2 October 2020. The record date (centralisation of the coupons) will be 5 October 2020.

The "Statement of the Chairman at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV of 30 September 2020" has been published on our website www.colruytgroup.com.

The report of the General Meeting will be published on our website shortly.

Contacts

For questions on this press release or for further information, please send an email to investor@colruytgroup.com or contact Stefaan Vandamme (CFO) or Kris Castelein (Secretary to the Board of Directors) by phone at +32 (0)2 363 55 45.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with approximately 600 own stores and 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby, Fiets! and the affiliated stores Spar and Spar Compact. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is also actively involved in the foodservice business (supply of food products to hospitals, company canteens and catering businesses) in Belgium via Solucious. The other activities comprise the sale of fuel in Belgium (DATS 24), printing and document management solutions (Symeta) and the production of green energy (Eoly). The group employs over 30.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,5 billion revenue in 2019/20. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.

Dividend approval and payment page 1 / 1

https://www.colruytgroup.com/wps/portal/cg/en/home/investors