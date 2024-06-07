Form of Confirmation from the Corporation

Disapplication of certain provisions of the Civil Code

Changes to the Parties

Subordination of claims of the Security Provider

THIS AGREEMENT (the Agreement) is made on [⚫] 2024

BETWEEN:

Colt CZ Group SE , a company with its registered office at náměstí Republiky 2090/3a, Nové Město, 110 00 Prague 1, identification number 291 51 961, registered in the Commercial Register under file number H 962 kept by the Municipal Court in Prague, as pledgor (the Security Provider ); and Komerční banka, a.s. , a company with its registered office at Na Příkopě 33 building number 969, 114 07 Prague 1, identification number 453 17 054, registered in the Commercial Register under file number B 1360 kept by the Municipal Court in Prague, as pledgee (the Security Agent )

(the Security Provider and the Security Agent collectively the Parties and each of them a Party).

IT IS AGREED as follows:

1. INTERPRETATION

1.1 Definitions

In this Agreement:

Capital Markets Act means Act No. 256/2004 Coll., on Conducting Business in the Capital Markets, as amended.

Central Depository means the legal entity specified in Section 100 et seq. of the Capital Markets Act which maintains the central records of book-entry securities in the Czech Republic as described in Section 92 of the Capital Markets Act.

Confirmed Copy of Entry means a document issued by the Central Depository, in form and substance satisfactory to the Security Agent, stating that:

the Security Assets are pledged under Section 1309 et seq. of the Civil Code; and the Security Provider's right to dispose of any Security Assets is suspended under Section 97 of the Capital Markets Act.

Corporation means Česká zbrojovka a.s., a company with its registered office at Svat. Čecha 1283, 688 01 Uherský Brod, identification number 463 45 965, registered in the Commercial Register under file number B 712 kept by the Regional Court in Brno.

Credit Agreement means the EUR 484,814,084.45 credit facilities agreement dated 7 May 2024 between, among others, the Security Provider as parent, original borrower and original guarantor and the Security Agent as original lender, mandated lead arranger, facility agent and security agent.

Enforceability Notice means a notice from the Security Agent to the Corporation, substantially in the form of Schedule 1 (Form of Confirmation from the Corporation) under the heading Schedule to the Form of Confirmation from the Corporation.

Existing Security means any encumbrance and restrictions in respect of the Security Assets (in particular any negative pledge created as a right in rem), created under the agreement on