CONTENTS Clause Page 1. Interpretation 1 2. Secured Debts 5 3. Creation of Pledge 6 4. Restrictions on dealings 7 5. Perfection, Notification and Further Assurances 7 6. Security Representations 9 7. Security Assets 9 8. When Security becomes enforceable 11 9. Enforcement of Security 11 10. Application of Proceeds 12 11. Subordination of claims of the Security Provider 13 12. Changes to the Parties 13 13. Miscellaneous 14 14. Release and Termination 14 15. Disapplication of certain provisions of the Civil Code 14 16. Governing Law 14 17. Jurisdiction 15 Schedule 1. Form of Amendment 16 2. Form of Pledge Notice 19 3. Form of Transfer Certificate 25 Signatories 27 0018136-0000117 EUO1: 2011395988.1

THIS AGREEMENT (the Agreement) is made on 7 May 2024 BETWEEN: Colt CZ Group SE , a company with its registered office at náměstí Republiky 2090/3a, Nové Město, 110 00 Prague 1, identification number 291 51 961, registered in the Commercial Register under file number H 962 kept by the Municipal Court in Prague, as pledgor (the Security Provider ); and Komerční banka, a.s. , a company with its registered office at Na Příkopě 33 building number

969, 114 07 Prague 1, identification number 453 17 054, registered in the Commercial Register under file number B 1360 kept by the Municipal Court in Prague, as pledgee (the Security Agent ) (the Security Provider and the Security Agent collectively the Parties and each of them a Party). IT IS AGREED as follows: 1. INTERPRETATION 1.1 Definitions In this Agreement: Account Bank means each bank at which the Security Provider maintains a Bank Account. Bank Account means each bank account specified below: Account Bank, Bank Account Account Number Type of Currency registered address, Agreement: Account ID number Komerční banka, Agreement 107-5586090287/0100 Current CZK a.s., Na Příkopě 33, on čp. 969, 114 07 establishment Praha 1, IČO and 453 17 054 maintenance of a current account dated 5 September 2013 Komerční banka, Agreement 115-9588840297/0100 Current EUR a.s., Na Příkopě 33, on čp. 969, 114 07 establishment Praha 1, IČO and 453 17 054 maintenance of a current account dated 18 December 2019 0018136-0000117 EUO1: 2011395988.1 1

Komerční banka, Agreement 115-6748170277/0100 Current USD a.s., Na Příkopě 33, on čp. 969, 114 07 establishment Praha 1, IČO and 453 17 054 maintenance of a current account dated 10 January 2019 Komerční banka, Agreement 131-170990297/0100 Current CHF a.s., Na Příkopě 33, on čp. 969, 114 07 establishment Praha 1, IČO and 453 17 054 maintenance of a current account dated 3 July 2023 Česká spořitelna, Account 500087552/0800 Current CZK a.s., Olbrachtova agreement 1929/62, 140 00 dated Praha 4, IČO 18 September 452 44 782 2020 Česká spořitelna, Account 11697712/0800 Current EUR a.s., Olbrachtova agreement 1929/62, 140 00 dated Praha 4, IČO 15 January 452 44 782 2024 Česká spořitelna, Account 8096692/0800 Current USD a.s., Olbrachtova agreement 1929/62, 140 00 dated Praha 4, IČO 9 January 452 44 782 2019 COMMERZBANK Confirmation 6218-10665882/6200 Current CZK Aktiengesellschaft of account acting through its establishment branch dated COMMERZBANK 22 February Aktiengesellschaft, 2022 pobočka Praha, Jugoslávská 934/1, 120 00 Praha 2, IČO: 476 10 921 COMMERZBANK Confirmation 10665882/6200 Current EUR Aktiengesellschaft of account acting through its establishment branch dated COMMERZBANK 0018136-0000117 EUO1: 2011395988.1 2

Aktiengesellschaft, 22 February pobočka Praha, 2022 Jugoslávská 934/1, 120 00 Praha 2, IČO: 476 10 921 COMMERZBANK Confirmation 107-10665882/6200 Current USD Aktiengesellschaft of account acting through its establishment branch dated COMMERZBANK 22 February Aktiengesellschaft, 2022 pobočka Praha, Jugoslávská 934/1, 120 00 Praha 2, IČO: 476 10 921 UniCredit Bank Current 1387942549/2700 Current CZK Czech Republic account and Slovakia, a.s., agreement Želetavská 1525/1, dated 140 92 Praha 4, 21 September IČO: 649 48 242 2021 UniCredit Bank Current 1388098255/2700 Current EUR Czech Republic account and Slovakia, a.s., agreement Želetavská 1525/1, dated 4 April 140 92 Praha 4, 2024 IČO: 649 48 242 UniCredit Bank Current 1388098263/2700 Current USD Czech Republic account and Slovakia, a.s., agreement Želetavská 1525/1, dated 4 April 140 92 Praha 4, 2024 IČO: 649 48 242 Bank Account Agreement means each agreement between an Account Bank and the Security Provider on the basis of which a Bank Account is maintained. Credit Agreement means the EUR484,814,084.45 credit facilities agreement dated 7 May 2024 between, among others, Colt CZ Group SE as parent, the Security Provider as original borrower and original guarantor and the Security Agent as original lender, mandated lead arranger, facility agent and security agent. Enforceability Notice means a notice from the Security Agent to the Account Bank, substantially in the form attached as schedule 1 to the Pledge Notice. Enforcement Notice means a notice from the Security Agent to the Account Bank, substantially in the form attached as schedule 2 to the Pledge Notice. 0018136-0000117 EUO1: 2011395988.1 3

Pledge Notice means a notice from the Security Agent and the Security Provider to an Account Bank, substantially in the form of Schedule 2 (Form of Pledge Notice). Secured Debts means each debt specified in Clause 2 (Secured Debts) below. Security Assets means each present and future monetary receivable of the Security Provider from each Account Bank arising under or in connection with each Bank Account Agreement, including each receivable for: the payment of any amount standing to the credit of a Bank Account from time to time; the payment of any amount (including a receivable which results from unjust enrichment) if a Bank Account Agreement is void, non-existent (in Czech zdánlivý ), ineffective or unenforceable, cancelled, rescinded or terminated in any other way; and the payment of any amount on the basis of a contractual penalty or breach of contractual or statutory obligations by an Account Bank, including their accessions (in Czech příslušenství). Security Period means the period beginning on the date of this Agreement and ending on the earliest of: the date on which all the Secured Debts have been unconditionally and irrevocably paid and discharged in full and the Finance Parties are under no further obligation (whether existing or contingent) to provide any Loan or any other utilisation (including bank guarantee, letter of credit or overdraft loan) to the Borrowers or payment to a beneficiary under any bank guarantee or letter of credit issued under Finance Documents; the date on which the Security Agent has unilaterally waived in writing its right to the Security; or the date on which the Security otherwise terminated with the Security Agent's written consent. 1.2 Construction Capitalised terms defined in the Credit Agreement have the same meaning in this Agreement, unless expressly defined in this Agreement. The principles of construction set out in the Credit Agreement will have effect as if set out in this Agreement. (i) The term the Security or this Security means any security created under this Agreement; the term dispose of amounts standing to the credit of a Bank Account includes any dealing with those amounts, including giving payment instructions for payments to third parties, to other bank accounts or to the Security Provider, and any withdrawal of an amount from a Bank Account; and this Security does not constitute financial security under Section 8(2) of the Act No. 408/2010 Coll., on financial collateral arrangements, as amended. 0018136-0000117 EUO1: 2011395988.1 4

When a provision of this Agreement applies to: the Security Assets, the provision applies to each receivable forming the Security Assets; or the pledge created under this Agreement, the provision applies to each pledge created under this Agreement. Any obligation of the Security Provider under this Agreement remains in force during the Security Period. 2. SECURED DEBTS The pledge created under this Agreement secures all monetary debts of each Obligor to the Security Agent that have arisen under, or in connection with, the Finance Documents and that exist on the date of this Agreement. The pledge created under this Agreement further secures, up to an aggregate amount not exceeding EUR1,262,500,000 at any time, all monetary debts of each Obligor to the Security Agent that will arise under, or in connection with, the Finance Documents in the future at any time up to and including 7 May 2039, and that are of the following type: the principal of any loan (in Czech úvěr ) or simple loan (in Czech zápůjčka ); debts arising in connection with an issued financial or bank guarantee or letter of credit, including debts arising due to a payment being made under that guarantee or letter of credit; interest or default interest; debts resulting from derivative transactions, including debts from closing out those transactions; debts under a guarantee or financial guarantee; debts resulting from an indemnity or another arrangement with a similar effect; commitment fee, arrangement fee, agent fee or other fee; costs or expenses incurred in connection with the protection, preservation or enforcement of rights or security; damages including loss of profit and other than proprietary harm; debts resulting from unjust enrichment; contractual penalty; debts arising due to a party rescinding an agreement (in Czech odstoupení ) or the invalidity, non-existence (in Czech zdánlivost ), ineffectiveness, illegality or unenforceability of an agreement or other legal act; or credit card debts. 0018136-0000117 EUO1: 2011395988.1 5

3. CREATION OF PLEDGE Pledge Under Section 1309 et seq. of the Civil Code, for the purposes of securing the Secured Debts, the Security Provider pledges the Security Assets to the Security Agent. The Security Agent accepts the pledge created under this Agreement. General

This Security is: continuing security for the payment, discharge and performance of the Secured Debts and will extend to the ultimate balance of all sums due as the Secured Debts regardless of any intermediate payment or discharge in whole or in part; and in addition to, and is not in any way prejudiced by, any other security now or subsequently held by any Finance Party. Opening of new bank accounts in the future The Security Provider may not, without the prior consent of the Security Agent: open an additional bank account with another bank or financial institution; enter into a new bank account agreement with an existing Account Bank; or change the Account Bank to another bank or financial institution. Unless otherwise agreed in the Credit Agreement, no later than 15 Business Days after the Security Provider has opened a new bank account, the Security Provider must, at its own cost, send to the Security Agent a proposed amendment to this Agreement, substantially in the form of Schedule 1 (Form of Amendment). The amendment under paragraph (b) above must be signed by the Security Provider's authorised signatories and must, for the purposes of creating a pledge over the new receivables, list all new bank accounts of the Security Provider (the New Bank Accounts ), including specification of the relevant agreements on the basis of which the New Bank Accounts are maintained (the New Bank Account Agreements ). The amendment under paragraph (b) above is entered into and takes effect when signed by the Security Agent. By execution of the amendment under paragraph (b) above, each present and future monetary receivable of the Security Provider arising under or in connection with any New Bank Account Agreement from the relevant bank or financial institution administering the New Bank Account (the New Account Bank ), including any receivable for: the payment of any amount standing to the credit of a New Bank Account from time to time; the payment of any amount (including a receivable which results from unjust enrichment) if a New Bank Account Agreement is void, non-existent (in Czech 0018136-0000117 EUO1: 2011395988.1 6

zdánlivý), ineffective or unenforceable, cancelled, rescinded or terminated in any other way; and the payment of any amount on the basis of a contractual penalty or breach of contractual or statutory obligations by a New Account Bank, including their accessions (in Czech příslušenství) (the New Receivable), becomes part of the Security Assets and any provisions of this Agreement relating to: the Security Assets apply to each New Receivable; the Bank Account Agreement apply to each New Bank Account Agreement; and the Account Bank apply to each New Account Bank. 4. RESTRICTIONS ON DEALINGS Restrictions on dealings with the Security Assets Except as expressly allowed, in each case, under the Credit Agreement or this Agreement, the Security Provider may not, without the prior written consent of the Security Agent: create or permit to subsist any other pledge of the Security Assets; create or permit to subsist any other encumbrance on the Security Assets; attach (in Czech připojit ) the Security Assets to any collective business asset (in Czech věc hromadná ) that is encumbered by a security interest created earlier than the Security Agent's pledge of the Security Assets; waive any right or debt from any Bank Account Agreement; or perform any act which: may result in a reduction in the value of the Security Assets; or may adversely affect any right of the Security Agent under this Agreement. The restrictions under paragraph (a) above are agreed for the benefit of the Security Agent and restriction under paragraph (a)(i) above is, in addition, agreed with right-in-rem effects. Term and purpose of restrictions on dealings

The restrictions under Clause 4.1 (Restrictions on dealings with the Security Assets) above are agreed for the Security Period in order to strengthen the position of the Security Agent as a secured creditor. 5. PERFECTION, NOTIFICATION AND FURTHER ASSURANCES 5.1 Perfection of the pledge and negative pledge The pledge created under this Agreement is perfected by this Agreement coming into effect and the negative pledge of the Security Assets created under this Agreement (to the extent it is purported to be created as a right in rem) is perfected by registration in the Pledge Register. 0018136-0000117 EUO1: 2011395988.1 7