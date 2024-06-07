Disapplication of certain provisions of the Civil Code

Changes to the Parties

Subordination of claims of the Security Provider

THIS AGREEMENT (the Agreement) is made on 7 May 2024

BETWEEN:

Colt CZ Group SE , a company with its registered office at náměstí Republiky 2090/3a, Nové Město, 110 00 Prague 1, identification number 291 51 961, registered in the Commercial Register under file number H 962 kept by the Municipal Court in Prague, as pledgor (the Security Provider ); and Komerční banka, a.s. , a company with its registered office at Na Příkopě 33 building number 969,

114 07 Prague 1, identification number 453 17 054, registered in the Commercial Register under file number B 1360 kept by the Municipal Court in Prague, as pledgee (the Security Agent )

(the Security Provider and the Security Agent collectively the Parties and each of them a Party).

IT IS AGREED as follows:

1. INTERPRETATION

1.1 Definitions

In this Agreement:

Counterparty means each counterparty to each Relevant Contract other than the Security Agent and the Parent.

Credit Agreement means the EUR484,814,084.45 credit facilities agreement dated 7 May 2024 between, among others, the Security Provider as original borrower and original guarantor and the Security Agent as original lender, mandated lead arranger, facility agent and security agent.

Enforceability Notice means a notice from the Security Agent to a Counterparty, substantially in the form attached as schedule 1 to the Pledge Notice.

Expert means an independent expert selected by the Security Agent from the following entities or their successors: (i) PricewaterhouseCoopers Česká republika, s.r.o. (identification number: 610 63 029); (ii) KPMG Česká republika, s.r.o. (identification number: 005 53 115); (iii) Deloitte Advisory s.r.o. (identification number: 275 82 167); and (iv) E & Y Valuations s.r.o. (identification number: 161 90 581).

Pledge Notice means a notice from the Security Agent and the Security Provider to a Counterparty substantially in the form of Schedule 3 (Form of Pledge Notice).

Relevant Contract means an agreement specified in Schedule 1 (Relevant Contracts) under the heading Relevant Contracts.

Secured Debts means each debt specified in Clause 2 (Secured Debts) below.

Security Assets means each present and future monetary receivable of the Security Provider from each Counterparty created under or in connection with any Relevant Contract, including each receivable for:

the payment of any amount (including a receivable which results from unjust enrichment) if a Relevant Contract is void, non-existent (in Czech zdánlivý ), ineffective or unenforceable, cancelled, rescinded or terminated in any other way;