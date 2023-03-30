Colt CZ : Investor presentation

IMPORTANT - YOU MUST READ THE FOLLOWING BEFORE CONTINUING
Chairman of the Board of Directors CEO of Colt CZ Group SE
Member of the Board of Directors CEO of Česká zbrojovka a.s.
Member of the Board of Directors CEO of Colt Holding LLC
FULL YEAR 2022 AT A GLANCE
REVENUES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
CZK 14,590M
CZK 3,365M
↑ 36% vs FY 2021
↑ 55% vs FY 2021
ADJUSTED NET PROFIT
ADJUSTED EPS
CZK 2,280M
CZK 67.0
↑ 96% vs FY 2021
↑ 95% vs FY 2021
Notes: Financials for FY 2022 are based on preliminary unaudited results
GROUP STRATEGY TO STRENGHTEN FOCUS ON MLE SALES CONFIRMED AS A RIGHT DECISION, DESPITE ONGOING MARKET CHALLENGES
REVENUE BREAKDOWN1BY GEOGRAPHY%
AfricaOtherCzech RepublicCanadaEurope (excl. Czech Rep.)AsiaUnited States
58.5%
FY 2021
FY 2022
BREAKDOWN BY UNITS SOLDIn '000 units
627
693
247
289
380
404
FY 2021
COMMENTS
Short guns
FY 2022
Long guns
Profitabilityoutpacedthe growth of units sold, as a result of improved product and customer mix
Group managed to offset the decline of the US commercial market (yoy -24%2) bygrowth in other geographical regionsand by the overallincrease in MLE customer sales
Notes:
Financials for FY 2022 are based on preliminary unaudited results
1 - In percentage of total revenues
2 - Based on 2022 Annual report of US National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers