  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  Colt CZ Group SE
  News
  Summary
    CZG   CZ0009008942

COLT CZ GROUP SE

(CZG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
587.00 CZK   +0.69%
Colt Cz : Investor presentation
PU
Czech gunmaker Colt CZ lifts dividend after record revenue
RE
Colt Cz : Prezentace pro investory v angličtině
PU
Colt CZ : Investor presentation

03/30/2023 | 05:01am EDT
COLT CZ GROUP SE

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FULL YEAR 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

IMPORTANT - YOU MUST READ THE FOLLOWING BEFORE CONTINUING

  • This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Colt CZ Group SE, with its registered office at Opletalova 1284/37, Nové Město, 110 00 Praha 1, Identification Number 291 51 961, registered in the Commercial Register maintained by the Municipal Court in Prague, Section H, Insert 962 (the "Colt CZ"). By attending the meeting where this Presentation is made or by reading the Presentation document, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

  • The Presentation has been prepared with due care. However, certain inconsistencies or omissions might have appeared herein. Therefore, it is recommended that any person intending to undertake any investment decision on any security issued by Colt CZ or any member of its group (the "Group") shall only rely on information released as an official communication by Colt CZ in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions that are binding for Colt CZ.

  • Past performance can not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. Colt CZ does not (i) warrant that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this Presentation are free from errors, (ii) accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this Presentation, or (iii) undertake any obligation to update the statements in this Presentation to reflect subsequent events. The forward-looking statements in this Presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Neither delivery of this Presentation nor any further discussions between Colt CZ and you shall, under any circumstances, result in any implication that there has been no change in Colt CZ affairs since such date.

  • Forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations regarding future financial results, give no guarantee or assurance that such results will be achieved. Expectations of the Colt CZ management are based on present knowledge, awareness and/or views of the management members and are dependent on many factors, which may cause the actual results that Colt CZ will achieve may differ materially from those discussed in this Presentation. Many such factors are beyond the present knowledge, awareness and/or control of Colt CZ, or cannot be predicted. None of the Group, Colt CZ or its directors, managers, advisers or representatives of such persons makes any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to (i) the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this Presentation, (ii) the sufficiency of this Presentation for your purposes. or (iii) the appropriateness of this Presentation for any purpose other than that for which it was intended. Nothing contained herein is or should be relied upon as a promise or representation, whether as to the past or the future.

  • This Presentation should not be construed as legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, investment or other advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute any representation or warranty as to the future performance of any security, credit, currency, rate or other market or economic measure. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on this Presentation.

  • This Presentation was prepared for information purposes only and is neither a purchase nor sale offer nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities or financial instruments or an invitation to participate in any commercial venture. This Presentation is neither an offer nor an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, and no statements contained herein may serve as a basis for any agreement, commitment or investment decision, or may be relied upon in connection with any agreement, commitment or investment decision.

AGENDA AND TODAY'S PRESENTERS

AGENDA

PRESENTERS

  • 1 FULL YEAR 2022 AT A GLANCE

  • 2 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • 3 OTHER NON-FINANCIAL EVENTS

  • 4 APPENDIX

JAN DRAHOTA

Chairman of the Board of Directors CEO of Colt CZ Group SE

JAN ZAJÍC

Member of the Board of Directors CEO of Česká zbrojovka a.s.

DENNIS VEILLEUX

Member of the Board of Directors CEO of Colt Holding LLC

FULL YEAR 2022 AT A GLANCE

REVENUES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

CZK 14,590M

CZK 3,365M

↑ 36% vs FY 2021

↑ 55% vs FY 2021

ADJUSTED NET PROFIT

ADJUSTED EPS

CZK 2,280M

CZK 67.0

↑ 96% vs FY 2021

↑ 95% vs FY 2021

Notes: Financials for FY 2022 are based on preliminary unaudited results

GROUP STRATEGY TO STRENGHTEN FOCUS ON MLE SALES CONFIRMED AS A RIGHT DECISION, DESPITE ONGOING MARKET CHALLENGES

REVENUE BREAKDOWN1 BY GEOGRAPHY %

AfricaOtherCzech RepublicCanadaEurope (excl. Czech Rep.)AsiaUnited States

58.5%

FY 2021

FY 2022

BREAKDOWN BY UNITS SOLD In '000 units

627

693

247

289

380

404

FY 2021

COMMENTS

Short guns

FY 2022

Long guns

Profitability outpaced the growth of units sold, as a result of improved product and customer mix

Group managed to offset the decline of the US commercial market (yoy -24%2) by growth in other geographical regions and by the overall increase in MLE customer sales

Notes:

Financials for FY 2022 are based on preliminary unaudited results

  • 1 - In percentage of total revenues

  • 2 - Based on 2022 Annual report of US National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers

Disclaimer

Colt CZ Group SE published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
