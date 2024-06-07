Colt CZ Group SE (formerly CZG - ?eská zbrojovka Group SE) is specialized in manufacturing and marketing of firearms. The products are sold under the brands ?eská zbrojovka, CZ-USA, Dan Wesson, Zbrojovka Brno and 4M Systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of firearms and accessories (98.7%): to the armed forces and law enforcement, personal defense, hunting, sports shooting, etc.; - other (1.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Czech Republic (7.7%), Europe (9.9%), the United States (58.4%), Africa (7%), Asia (6.8%), Canada (5.2%) and other (5%).