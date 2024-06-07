Proposal for the distribution of the Company's profit for 2023
Profit for 2023
CZK 654,656,767.83
Equity as of 31 Dec 2023
CZK 6,757,363,110.30
Dividend
CZK 1,511,068,500
(a)
Transfer from the profit for
CZK 654,656,767.83
2023
(b)
Transfer from cumulative
CZK 856,411,732.17
earnings
Equity after the pay-out of dividends
CZK 5,246,294,610.30
Colt CZ Group SE | náměstí Republiky 2090/3a, 110 00 Prague 1, Czech Republic | TIN 29151961 | VAT CZ 29151961
Registered in Commercial Register kept by the Municipal Court in Prague, File H 962
coltczgroup.com
