Proposal for the distribution of the Company's profit for 2023

Profit for 2023

CZK 654,656,767.83

Equity as of 31 Dec 2023

CZK 6,757,363,110.30

Dividend

CZK 1,511,068,500

(a)

Transfer from the profit for

CZK 654,656,767.83

2023

(b)

Transfer from cumulative

CZK 856,411,732.17

earnings

Equity after the pay-out of dividends

CZK 5,246,294,610.30

