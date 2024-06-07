Articles of association of the societas europaea COLT CZ Group SE (the "Company") PROPOSED CHANGES Business name and registered office The business name of the Company is: Colt CZ Group SE. The Company's registered office is in Prague, Czech Republic. The Company has been formed for an indefinite period of time. The legal form of the Company is that of a Societas Europaea (SE) within the meaning of Article 2 (3) and Art. 35 et seq. of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE), in the wording of Council Regulation (EC) No. 885/2004 of 26 April 2004 (the "Council Regulation"), and in accordance with Council Directive 2001/86/EC of 8 October 2001, supplementing the Statute for a European company with regard to the involvement of employees (the "Council Directive"), pursuant to Act No. 627/2004 Coll., on the Societas Europaea, as amended (the "SE Act"), and within the meaning of Sec. 1 of the Act No. 90/2012 Coll., on companies and cooperatives, as amended (the "Corporations Act"). Scope of business of the company The scope of business of the Company includes: Manufacturing, trade and services other than those listed in Annex 1 through 3 of the Trade Licensing Act, with the following areas of activity: Intermediation of trade and services;

Wholesale and retail; and

Advisory and consultation services, expert analyses and reports, Accounting consulting, bookkeeping, tax accounting. The scope of activities of the Company includes: Management of its own assets. Colt CZ Group SE | náměstí Republiky 2090/3a, Nové Město, 110 00 Prague 1, Czech Republic | TIN 29151961 | VAT CZ 29151961 Registered in Commercial Register kept by the Municipal Court in Prague, File H 962 coltczgroup.com

Registered capital The registered capital of the Company is CZK 4,863,385 (four million eight hundred sixty-three thousand three hundred eighty-five Czech crowns), i.e. EUR 195.591,59 (one hundred ninety-five thousand five hundred ninety-one euros fifty-nine cents) applying a conversion rate of CZK 24.865 (twenty-four 865/1000 Czech crowns) as of 27 September 2012. Any increase in or decrease of the registered capital is subject to a decision of the General Meeting or the Board of Directors in accordance with the provisions of the Corporations Act and these Articles of Association. Shares The registered capital of the Company is divided into 48.633.850 (forty-eight million six hundred thirty-three thousand eight hundred fifty) common registered shares in book- entry form with a par value of CZK 0.10 (1/10 Czech crown), i.e. EUR 0.00402 (402/100000 euro) each. All Company shares have been accepted for trading at the European regulated market. The Company may issue interim certificates. Each share is associated with 1 (one) vote at the General Meeting. The shares are associated with rights and obligations set out in these Articles of Association and in the relevant laws and regulations. The total number of votes in the Company is 48.633.850 (forty-eight million six hundred thirty-three thousand eight hundred fifty). The list of shareholders of the Company is replaced with the statutory record of book- entry securities. The Company keeps its own list of shareholders on the basis of the book-entry securities record, which contains, among other information, the shareholders' e-mail addresses; shareholders are required to announce their e-mail addresses and any changes thereto to the Company. Employees of the Company may acquire its shares or shares of its companies in the consolidation unit on the preferential terms set out in Section 258(2) of the Companies Act, so that they may subscribe for these shares at the exercise price set by the Company's stock option scheme or they are not required to pay the full price at which the Company purchased the shares for the employees, or the full issue price. Any difference between the part of the issue price paid by the employee and the issue price of the shares or the issue price and the price must be covered by the Company from its own funds. The aggregate of the portions of the issue price or purchase prices of all shares not subject to repayment by the employees will not exceed 10 % of the share capital at the time when the decision is taken to subscribe for or sell shares to 2

employees. This Article will apply mutatis mutandis to employees of companies in the consolidation unit and to employees of the Company and companies within the consolidation unit who have retired. Rights of shareholders All domestic and foreign legal entities and individuals are eligible to become shareholders of the Company. A shareholder is entitled to a share in the profits of the Company (dividend) and in other equity funds approved by the General Meeting for distribution among shareholders based on the Company's financial results as set out in its annual or extraordinary financial statements approved by the General Meeting, the distribution of which was determined by the Board of Directors subject to the terms set out in law. The ability of the Company to declare a dividend is subject to limits imposed by Czech law, in particular: The amount to be distributed as a dividend to shareholders must not exceed the amount of sum of net profit of the last completed financial year, profits or losses of previous years and other funds that the Company may use upon its own discretion, less contributions made to reserve and other established funds in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association; The Company may not distribute profit or other equity funds if, as at the date of the last financial statements, equity as shown in the annual or extraordinary financial statements, or equity after the distribution would fall below the amount of the subscribed registered capital increased with the funds which, in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association, cannot be distributed; If R&D costs are recorded in assets in the balance sheet, the Company may not distribute profit or other equity funds unless the amount to be distributed pursuant to Section 34(2) of the Corporations Act is at least equal to the part of R&D costs not written off. Pursuant to Section 34(2) of the Corporations Act, the amount to be distributed is decreased by the amount of R&D costs not written off; The Company may not pay out the share in the profits or other equity funds if it would result into its insolvency in accordance with the law. This also applies to the advance payment of the share in the profits. A shareholder's share in the profits and other equity funds of the Company shall be determined in proportion to the nominal value of shares in the Company owned by the shareholder to the registered capital of the Company. A share in the profits and other 3

equity funds may be paid in cash or in-kind. The share in the profits and other equity funds is payable within 3 months from the day on which the General Meeting approved its distribution unless the law, Articles of Association or the General Meeting specify otherwise. A right to a share in the profits or other equity funds is individually transferable commencing on the day on which the General Meeting passed the resolution on the distribution of the share in the profits or other equity funds. The share in the profits or other equity funds is not refundable, unless the person to whom the share in the profits or other equity funds was paid out knew or should have known that the payment of dividend was made in breach of the conditions for dividends payments pursuant to the Corporations Act. The right to a share in the profits or other equity funds that was not paid out as a result of provisions of Section 40(3) of the Corporations Act by the end of the accounting period becomes extinct. The Company will transfer the undistributed profit to retained profits and other equity funds to their original account. Each share in the Company carries one vote which is further indivisible. When voting at the General Meeting, a shareholder or his/her representative are not required to exercise the voting rights attached to all shares in the same manner. Company shareholder or shareholders holding shares with the aggregate nominal value of at least 5% of the registered capital of the Company (the "qualified shareholders"), may: Request that the Board of Directors convene the General Meeting to address matters that they propose, provided that each proposed item is supplemented with a draft resolution or justification; Request that the Board of Directors include the matter that they demand in the agenda of the General Meeting, provided that each such matter also contains a draft resolution or justification; Request that the Supervisory Board review the exercise of powers of the Board of Directors in the matters specified in the proposal; Subject to such terms and in such cases as set out in the Corporations Act, on behalf of the Company, seek compensation against a member of the Board of Directors or a member of the Supervisory Board or compliance with their obligation (if any) arising from an agreement on the settlement of damages suffered by the Company in violation of the obligation to act with due care, or the repayment of an issue price from a shareholder who is in default on its repayment, and act on behalf of the Company in such proceeding; 4

Request that a court appoint an expert to review a report on relations for serious reasons; Seek compensation, on behalf of the Company, for damages against an influential person, if such damages are detrimental to the Company. A shareholder may not seek the return of their contributions that they made in the Company in order to acquire or increase their share in the Company during the term of existence of the Company or after it is wound up. If the company is wound up and liquidated, a shareholder shall be entitled to their respective share in the Company's liquidation quota. Internal structure and bodies of the company The Company has established a dual internal structure consisting of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board. The bodies of the Company are: General Meeting; Board of Directors; Supervisory Board; and Audit Committee. General meeting; position and powers The General Meeting is the supreme body of the Company. If the company has a sole shareholder, the general meeting is not held and its powers are exercised by a sole shareholder. The powers of the General Meeting include matters entrusted to it by law or by these Articles of Association. The powers of the General Meeting include, among other things: Decisions on amendments to the Articles of Association, unless attributable to an increase in the registered capital by the empowered Board of Directors or unless the amendment is attributable to other legal facts; Decisions on changes of the registered capital amount and authorizations of the Board of Directors to increase the registered capital; Decisions on the possibility of setting off a monetary receivable toward the Company against the receivable for repayment of the issue price; Decisions on increases in the registered capital by means of in-kind contributions; 5

Decisions on the issuance of convertible bonds or bonds carrying the right to subscribe for shares within the meaning set forth in Sec. 286 of the Corporations Act; Decisions on the exclusion or limitation of a pre-emptive right to acquire convertible bonds or bonds carrying the right to subscribe for shares within the meaning set forth in Sec. 286 of the Corporations Act or on the exclusion or limitation of a pre-emptive right of a shareholder when increasing the registered capital by means of the subscription of new shares; Decisions on changes in the type or form of shares, rights attached to shares, and decisions on the combination or split off of shares; Decisions on the acquisition of treasury shares by the Company, where a decision of the General Meeting is required by law; Appointing and recalling the members of the Supervisory Board, decisions on their compensation and on distribution of royalties to them within the meaning of Sec. 61 of the Corporations Act; approval of the agreements on performance of the office of a member of the Supervisory Board; Appointing and recalling the members of the Audit Committee, decisions on their compensation and on distribution of royalties to them within the meaning of Sec. 61 of the Corporations Act; approval of the agreements on performance of the office of a member of the Audit Committee, Approval of the annual, extraordinary and consolidated financial statements, and, where required by law, approval of the interim financial statements; Decisions on the distribution of profits or other own funds or on the coverage of losses; Decisions on the filing of applications for the admission of equity-linked securities of the Company for trading on a European regulated market or for the de-listing of such securities from trading on a European regulated market; Decisions on the winding up and liquidation of the Company; Appointment or recall of a liquidator (including the compensation to be paid to the liquidator); Decisions on the approval of the liquidator's final report and proposal on the use of the liquidation balance; Approval of the transfer, usufructuary lease or pledge of a business establishment or a part of its assets entailing a major change in the true scope of business or activities of the Company; 6

Decisions on a merger, de-merger, transfer of assets to a sole shareholder, changes in the legal form, relocation of the registered office abroad or other transformation of the Company; Approval of a silent partnership agreement and other agreements establishing the right to a share in the Company's profits or other equity funds, including the approval of its amendments and termination; Approval of the rules of procedure and the voting rules of the General Meeting as well as other organizational measures linked to dealings at the General Meeting; Approval of the rules of procedure for the Audit Committee; Granting of consent to the acquisition or disposal of assets where required by generally binding regulation; Creation of a reserve fund and/or other funds, including the manner in which they are created or supplemented (in particular, other capital reserves), or their cancellation; Discussing measures proposed by the Board of Directors pursuant to Sec. 403 of the Corporations Act; Discussing the results of the supervisory work performed by the Supervisory Board as per Sec. 83 (1) and Sec. 449 of the Corporations Act; Appointing and recalling the auditor of the Company; and Other resolutions entrusted to the General Meeting by the respective laws. The General Meeting is not entitled to reserve the right to decide on matters not entrusted to it by the law or by these Articles of Association. Convening the general meeting The General Meeting shall be convened on an ad hoc basis, in each case at least once per fiscal year, no later than 6 (six) months from the last date of the preceding fiscal year. The General Meeting shall also be convened upon the request of a qualified shareholder subject to requirements set out in these Articles of Association and the Corporations Act. The General Meeting shall be convened by the Board of Directors or by an individual member of the Board of Directors, if the Board of Directors fails to convene the General Meeting without undue delay even though the law prescribes that it be convened or if the Board of Directors lacks the ability (quorum) to pass resolutions for an extended period of time. 7

If the Company has not appointed the Board of Directors or, if its appointed Board of Directors does not meet its obligations on a long-term basis and none of its members has convened the General Meeting, the General Meeting shall be convened by the Supervisory Board; the Supervisory Board may also convene the General Meeting if the interests of the Company so require. In doing so, the Supervisory Board shall also propose the necessary measures. If the Supervisory Board does not convene the General Meeting, it may be convened by any member of the Supervisory Board. The convener will publish a notice of the General Meeting on the Company's website http://www.coltczgroup.comand in the Commercial Bulletin at least 30 (thirty) days before the date of the General Meeting. Delivery of the notice to individual shareholders at their respective addresses pursuant to Section 406(1) of the Corporations Act is substituted by the publication of the notice in the Commercial Bulletin. The notice of the General Meeting shall contain at least: Business name and registered office of the Company, Venue, date, and time of the General Meeting, Reference as to whether the General Meeting is the annual General Meeting or an adjourned General Meeting, Agenda for the General Meeting, along with the identification of persons who have been nominated as candidates for membership in the Company's bodies, The record date for participation in the General Meeting, along with an explanation of its significance for the ability to cast votes at the General Meeting, Draft resolution(s) to be passed by the General Meeting, along with the reasoning, Deadline for delivery of shareholders' position on the agenda of the General Meeting (not to be shorter than 15 days) if correspondence voting has been permitted, If the General Meeting is to approve the financial statements of the Company, information that the complete financial statements and other related documents are made public on the Company's website for a period beginning 30 (thirty) days prior to the scheduled date of the General Meeting and ending 30 (thirty) days thereafter, Information that the voting at the General Meeting may take place using technological means, and the conditions for verifying the identity of the person entitled to exercise the right to vote using technological means, and specification of the shares carrying the right to vote being so exercised, Other requisites per these Articles of Association or applicable law. 8

If the agenda of the General Meeting includes an amendment to the Articles of Association, the Company shall make it possible for each shareholder to inspect the proposed changes, free of charge, at the Company's registered office and on its website http://www.coltczgroup.com, within the time period stipulated in the invitation notice. The Company shall advise the shareholders of this right in the notice of the General Meeting. Upon request by one or several qualified shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors shall put the matter brought forward by such shareholder(s) on the agenda of the General Meeting, subject to the conditions set out in Sec. 369 of the Corporations Act. Request pursuant to Article 8.6 must be delivered to the Company no later than 10 days prior to the record date for participation in the General Meeting. If the request pursuant to Article 8.6 was delivered after publishing and sending the invitation to the General Meeting, the Board of Directors will publish the amended agenda of the General Meeting no later than 5 (five) days prior to the record date for participation in the General Meeting in a manner specified by the Corporations Act and these Articles of Association for convening a General Meeting. If qualified shareholders ask the Board of Directors to convene the General Meeting, the general Meeting shall be convened within 50 (fifty) days following the date of delivery of the convocation request to the Board of Directors. A notice of convocation of the General Meeting shall be published on later than 21 (twenty-one) days prior to the scheduled date of the General Meeting. If the Board of Directors fails to convene the General Meeting by such deadline, qualified shareholders may seek legal regress in order to become authorized to convene the General Meeting and to perform all acts on behalf of the Company in relation thereto. The General Meeting may resolve to move any items on the agenda of the General Meeting to the next General Meeting or not to discuss the same. This shall not apply if the General Meeting is held upon the request of a qualified shareholder, unless such shareholder agrees therewith. Matters not included in the proposed agenda of the General Meeting may only be heard and decided in the presence, and with the consent, of all shareholders of the Company. If all shareholders of the Company agree, the General Meeting may be held even without complying with the formal requirements for its convocation set out in the Corporations Act and these Articles of Association. The General Meeting may be cancelled or postponed. The Company shall notify shareholders of such cancellation or postponement in the manner set out in the 9