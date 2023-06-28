Prague (June 28, 2023) ― Colt CZ Group SE ("Colt CZ, the "Group" or the "Company") hereby announces that on June 28, 2023, it executed a share purchase agreement ("SPA") resulting in the acquisition of a 100% stake in the Swiss ammunition producer swissAA Holding AG ("swissAA"). The transaction price will not be disclosed.

The acquisition was financed from the Company's existing cash resources, including recent bond issue.

"We are excited about the acquisition of the swissAA Holding, a highest quality ammunition producer based in Switzerland, which is the partner of the Swiss, Belgian, German and other military and law enforcement customers. This acquisition is part of our long-term strategy to grow not only in the small arms segment, but also in related ones, with ammunition being a natural match to our core products. I am certain that the swissAA Holding's top-notch R&D and production capabilities will strengthen Colt CZ Group's opportunities in the Military and Law Enforcement market," commented Jan Drahota, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Colt CZ Group.

SwissAA is a producer of ammunition and law enforcement technology, specialized in small caliber ammunition, specifically 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm, and 12.7 mm, as well as 40 mm grenade launcher ammunition. The holding consists of several 100% owned subsidiaries located in Switzerland and Hungary and holds several patents for ammunition.

About Colt CZ Group SE

Colt CZ Group (Colt CZ) is one of the leading producers of firearms for military and law enforcement, personal defense, hunting, sport shooting, and other commercial use. It markets and sells its products mainly under the Colt, CZ (Česká zbrojovka), Colt Canada, CZ-USA, Dan Wesson, Spuhr, and 4M Systems brands.

Colt CZ Group is headquartered in the Czech Republic and has production facilities in the Czech Republic, the United States, Canada, and Sweden. It employs more than 2,000 people in the Czech Republic, the USA, Canada, Sweden, and Germany. Colt CZ is owned by Česká zbrojovka Partners SE from 76.0%, with the remaining 24.0% being a free float.

Contact for media Contact for investors

Eva Svobodová Klára Šípová

External Relations Director Investor Relations

Colt CZ Group SE Colt CZ Group SE

Phone: +420 735 793 656 Phone: + 420 724 255 715

email: media@coltczgroup.com email: sipova@coltczgroup.com